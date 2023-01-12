HBO Max's Price Is Going Up, Let's Talk About The Details

It’s the year of transformation for HBO Max, as the 2023 TV schedule isn’t the only source of changes for the still young streaming service. While we’re waiting for the merging of HBO and Discovery+’s libraries, supposedly under the new Max rebranding , there’s going to be a bit of a price increase. Let’s talk out the details, and see what the near future holds for HBO Max.



(Image credit: HBO)

When Is HBO Max Is Raising The Price On An Ad-Free Monthly Subscription, And By How Much?

Per the announcement from Warner Bros. Discovery , the price of HBO Max’s ad-free tier is going to go up from $14.99 to $15.99. If you don’t currently have an HBO Max subscription , that price is what you should expect to pay on a monthly basis, once you’ve signed up. However, if you’re already signed up and trying to answer the questions left by The White Lotus Season 2 , you have a bit of a reprieve.

Further along in this same announcement, it was specified that those viewers already subscribed to HBO Max have a little more time to get used to this increase. More specifically, the new $15.99 price will take effect with the existing subscriber base on “their next billing cycle on or after Saturday, February 11, 2023.”

So if you know someone who’s on the fence about keeping this service active, you know exactly what to get them for Valentine’s Day. Which leads us to the next question that needs to be answered: why is HBO Max raising their prices?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Reason Behind The HBO Max Subscription Increase

Surprisingly, in a world where Disney+ has recently increased its prices and Netflix almost feels like they never stop, this is the first time HBO Max has implemented a rate hike. Almost as if the company was expecting people to ask why, this explanation was included:

This price increase of one dollar will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users.

Admittedly, there are probably some who are reading over that statement with the memory of the recent culling of content that’s been going on over at HBO Max. It’s kind of hard not to read lines about providing “culture-defining programming” without thinking about how Westworld’s cancellation robbed the story of its intended close. Outside of those feelings, this announcement falls in line with the recent corporate messaging.

More specifically, this decision seems to recall Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunner Weidenfels’ remarks about how streaming services are still a bit underpriced, at least in his opinion. Perhaps this minor HBO Max rate increase is the first step towards whatever new prices may arise once the rollout of the new Max subscription service takes place in the spring. At least in the meantime, it’s only a dollar that’s being added onto the bill, which is relatively small considering it’s the first for this platform.

For now, current subscribers can enjoy their HBO Max access at the traditional rate, while new subscribers will start off a dollar higher. Just think of it as some extra funding to keep Harley Quinn on the air, and you won’t even miss it.