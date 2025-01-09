After The West Wing Mysteriously Disappeared From Max And Then Returned, Fans Have Been Posting The Funniest Reactions
Ginger, get the popcorn!
The fictionalized White House of Aaron Sorkin’s The West Wing has long been a place of respite for TV fans. In a political climate that seems to be increasingly turbulent, this series — one of the best shows streaming on Max — has brought comfort with Sorkin’s quick, funny dialogue and its senior staffers who just want to do what’s best for the American people. However, when the 2025 TV schedule kicked off on January 1, Max subscription holders panicked when they realized The West Wing had been quietly removed. Days after its mysterious disappearance, President Bartlet is back, and the fans’ reactions are priceless.
As for why one of the most rewatchable TV series was taken off of Max, it was allegedly a “cost cutting measure,” after The West Wing maybe wasn’t getting as much of an audience as they would have liked. Either way, as of January 8, all was returned to normal, with the streamer announcing its return with a clip of President Josiah Bartlet proudly and patriotically making his way back to the White House on foot. As relieved as the so-called “Wingnuts” were, you can imagine they had some pretty sassy reactions to the drama, including this callback about how “the Internet people have gone crazy”:
the HBO max intern who had to explain why they should put the west wing back on streaming after it was removed for a week pic.twitter.com/LVIGfSj87JJanuary 8, 2025
Bradley Whitford’s Josh Lyman was only just learning how intense things can get on the Internet back at the turn of the century, and another clever West Wing fan had an equally relevant comparison — adding to the Lord of the Flies and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest references in the above clip — that the deputy chief of staff wouldn’t have understood, writing on X (Twitter):
I identify with both fandoms, and I agree.
Another fan posted some strong words of warning for Max from President Bartlet himself, who said:
Credit goes to @LemonLymancom for leading the charge for the people. As for you, Max… https://t.co/23cGkhpy8z pic.twitter.com/MZPcVVPRh7January 8, 2025
I wouldn’t want to “tempt the wrath of the whatever from high atop the thing,” but it does seem like The West Wing fans are clearing out of the Situation Room and discovering that they are, in fact, OK after going the first eight days of 2025 without Josh, CJ, Toby and the rest. As one fan put it:
https://t.co/wuKnm39nDf pic.twitter.com/gubPOs4PE0January 8, 2025
Another captured the all-too-rare smile of Richard Schiff’s Toby to declare herself safe from the temporary removal of The West Wing on Max, posting:
https://t.co/fxMZsnpal4 pic.twitter.com/acL9tbj08DJanuary 7, 2025
Being reunited with the 1999 HBO drama was like Donna (Janel Moloney) seeing her beloved boss Josh upon his return to the office. It definitely was the nights when we missed you the most:
pic.twitter.com/PgLGr12n6r https://t.co/2slJuScN67January 8, 2025
So where do we stand on the finest muffins and bagels in all the land? Because we’ve got some celebrating to do.
Thank you @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/vzRltUMZrMJanuary 8, 2025
It’s a relief to many that The West Wing has victoriously returned to its streaming home, and while we will hopefully continue to have these six seasons of television at our disposal, there’s always the hope for new content. Aaron Sorkin himself teased some reboot ideas, so as we hit Play on one of the best TV series on one of best streaming services, we’re all wondering, “What’s next?”
