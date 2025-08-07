I Expected A Lot From The King Of The Hill Return, But There's One Thing In The Premiere That Surprised Me

I’ve been so dang excited for the King of the Hill revival ever since the show’s return was announced a few years ago, and I made sure to start watching as soon as it hit the 2025 TV schedule . When I started the first new episodes of one of the best cartoons of all time with my Hulu subscription, I expected some great laughs, the return of those iconic characters , and to watch Hank Hill try to adjust to being back in Texas after returning from Saudi Arabia. While I did get all of that, there was something else that surprised me.

On top of being funny and topical, and Mike Judge once again having his finger on the pulse of small-town Texas, the King of the Hill premiere also had what I can describe as the most wholesome TV moment of the year. Allow me to explain…

(Image credit: Hulu)

The Girl Scout Cookie Scene In Front Of The Mega Lo Mart Nearly Brought Me To Tears

For much of the first episode of King of the Hill’s return, Hank and Peggy Hill attempt to come to terms with moving back to Arlen, Texas, after spending the past decade or so living in Saudi Arabia. Just when the distress reaches a boiling point and the Hills consider taking a job back in the Middle East, they go to Mega Lo Mart so Hank can buy a spanner wrench, where they encounter a group of Girl Scouts selling cookies.

The feeling of joy, reassurance, and peace that washes over Hank and Peggy as they talk with the young girls and learn the meaning of “it’s nice to be nice” nearly brought a tear to my eyes. All of their distress and fears were washed away, and they realized why they called Arlen home for so many years. The world, though confusing and maddening at times, is still full of good people, which was evident as the scene continued, as Hank had an interaction with a friendly contractor buying a sawzall.

(Image credit: Hulu)

There Was Something So Kind And Sincere About The Scene, And I Wasn't Expecting That

Honestly, I wasn’t expecting such a kind and sincere scene this year in King of the Hill’s return. I mean, the show has had its fair share of touching moments over the years, but this one caught me by surprise. The way the Hills’ whole worldview changed after one trip to the Mega Lo Mart was nothing short of magical and something I haven’t been able to stop thinking about since.

If the remaining episodes of the 10-episode run are just as poignant (at least partially, because I need some dang old hilarious moments as well), then Mike Judge has done the series right and shown this longtime fan that he still has it. The only way to find out is by watching it all and hoping that this isn’t the end…

Hulu Student Discount: $7.99 $1.99 a month

Save 75% - Get Hulu's With-Ads plan, usually costing $7.99 a month, for just $1.99 a month if you're a student attending an eligible US Title IV accredited college or university. Verify your student status and get a discounted Hulu subscription for as long as you're in education.

All episodes of King of the Hill (both the revival and the original 13 seasons) are streaming on Hulu right now. If you’ve never watched what many consider one of the best sitcoms of all time , now is the perfect time to take a trip down to Arlen.