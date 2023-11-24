Breaking Bad Creator Stresses His New Show With Rhea Seehorn Is Nothing Like Better Call Saul, But It Still Sounds Great Anyway

After crafting two of the most prestigious shows ever to hit the airwaves, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, what's next for Vince Gilligan? Well, he's not dwelling on the past. The mastermind behind these groundbreaking AMC series is diving into a thrilling new venture, teaming up again with former Saul collaborator Rhea Seehorn. Breaking the silence surrounding the highly anticipated Apple TV+ series, the writer and showrunner finally gave us some tantalizing hints about the project. But, if you were expecting another crime drama in line with his previous works, you might be in for a surprise. The new, still untitled, show doesn't delve into crime or drugs, yet it still sounds incredible, and I can not wait.

It's been over a year since Vince bid farewell to his cherished Albuquerque-based franchise for the second time with the ending of Better Call Saul . The creator is gearing up for something a bit off the beaten path: sci-fi. In a recent chat with Variety , Gilligan gave a sneak peek into his upcoming show featuring the acclaimed Kim Wexler actress in what might seem like a surprising change of genre for the pair, stating:

I wouldn’t call this heavy science fiction, I would call it mild science fiction… There’s no crime, and no methamphetamine. It’s going to be fun and different.

Venturing into science fiction, whether mild or not, may seem like a significant shift for the creator of two of the most prominent crime shows of the 2010s. However, it's not as outlandish as it might appear. Vince Gilligan's journey in the industry began with a role in the widely popular science fiction drama series The X-Files. Vince, who credits the creator of The X-Files for teaching him some invaluable lessons in running a show, started on the show as a staff writer during season 2 of the enduring cult classic and remained involved until its initial conclusion in 2002.

The announcement of Gilligan and Seehorn's collaboration came in September 2022, with Apple TV+ swiftly giving it the green light for an impressive two-season run. Despite the series sharing the Albuquerque setting with his other works, the Virginia-born writer assures that Rhea's character will be a departure from her previous role as Kim Wexler. According to him:

Rhea will be playing a very different character than she played on Saul. It’s a whole different world. There’s no overlap that I can see. She’s playing a character who is not Kim Wexler, but hopefully, people will roll with that.

(Image credit: AMC)

Seehorn, concluding her stellar six-season run as Kim Wexler last year, earned acclaim and two Emmy nominations for her portrayal. As fans eagerly anticipate her return to the small screen, the promise of a fresh and uncharted narrative with Gilligan steering the ship has heightened my anticipation for the series.