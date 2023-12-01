After Watching Virgin River Season 5 Part 2, I Have Some Big Questions

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 manages to answer many of the important questions from Part 1 . That’s great, but now I have a million more. Virgin River loves to keep us on the edge of our seats as it puts our favorite characters through the wringer.

The second half of the season offered a brief reprieve from the stress caused by the first half. However, I don’t think Virgin River Season 6 will be as kind. We already have so many questions that need answers.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 spoilers ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What Is Lark’s Plan For Brady?

The biggest shocker of Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 is that Lark (Elise Gatien) isn’t falling for Brady (Ben Hollingsworth). Instead, she seems to be a new shady character in his life. He cannot seem to escape them. The season ends with Lark taking a call from Jimmy (Ian Tracey). He mentions Hazel, Lark’s daughter, being their girl. This likely means he’s Hazel’s father and Lark and he may be together. She could also be a relative. Either way, It’s clear that Lark and Jimmy have hatched something dangerous that involves Brady.

It seemed like Brady and Lark were moving unrealistically fast. This twist makes everything more clear. I didn’t see the twist coming at all. Now I’m a lot more invested in Lark and what she plans to do next.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Will Brie Find Herself In A Love Triangle?

The minute Brie (Zibby Allen) and Brady started interacting, it was clear Lark was way more into him than he was into her. Now, we know that that’s not even true. They’re both faking their feelings. Brady still loves Brie. It’s unclear how much time has passed but definitely not enough for Brady to get over his ex-girlfriend. Mike (Marco Grazzini) and Brie seem happy. Additionally, she still seems a little mad about all the secrets Brady kept throughout their relationship.

However, Brie and Mike’s relationship status may not be stable. Brie doesn’t quite seem over Brady either. This likely means we’re heading towards love triangle territory once Brady realizes Lark’s true intentions. I like Brie with Mike, but I also liked her with Brady. Therefore, I am invested in this love triangle.

Book Brie ends up with Mike, but the book version (to my knowledge) doesn’t ever date Brady. Therefore, Brady still remains a contender for her heart, especially with his current girlfriend likely planning his demise.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What’s Next For Charmaine, Calvin, And The Twins?

I am still shocked that Calvin (David Cubitt) is the father of Charmaine’s (Lauren Hammersley) twins. However, it makes sense now that we know that anger and alcohol led to them conceiving children. Only Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) knows the identity of the twins' father. However, I expect more people to learn the truth in Virgin River Season 6.

Virgin River Season 5 finally silenced fans wondering how the heck Charmaine is still pregnant by having her give birth. Now that the twins are out in the world, Calvin will likely demand to see them. This probably means a lot of trouble for Charmaine. We all know Calvin isn’t exactly good father material. However, Virgin River may be in the process of giving Calvin a redemption arc by using his twins to change him.

We’re happy that Charmaine finally had the babies because this could be what the show needs to continue to fix their Charmaine problem. The twins could also be her redemption arc. Charmaine and Calvin may change for the better, together or apart, because of their twins.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What’s Next For Lizzie And Denny?

Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale) and Denny (Kai Bradbury) proved that they’re not just Virgin River’s sweetest couple but they have depth. Lizzie and Denny being such young parents may surprise viewers. I expected an unwanted pregnancy storyline. However, the writers went against my expectations and made the couple happy about having a child.

Their maturity and thoughtfulness with the decision made me root for them and their daughter. However, Virgin River loves drama and breaking our hearts, especially when it comes to pregnancy. Therefore, I am worried that things seem to be going too well for Denny and Lizzie. Having another miscarriage storyline seems a bit too cruel, especially so soon after Mel’s heartbreaking miscarriage.

However, I am worried that something else tragic may happen to the couple, such as Denny dying before getting to see the birth of his daughter. Hopefully, the Virgin River writers let the couple enjoy their relationship and new baby, but I will be on the edge of my seat until the baby is born happy and healthy.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Will Mel Build A Relationship With Her Biological Father?

We finally met Mel’s father. Things don’t go smoothly at first, but the door has been open for them to develop a relationship. The season ends with him about to tell Mel some big news. My guess is that he’s about to reveal she has some more siblings.

I really like that Virgin River made Mel’s father a new character because that adds the potential for other new characters connected to Mel to come on the show. Her father also very much seems single. This may make him the potential love interest for one of the single women in town.

It’ll be fun to watch the evolution of Mel and her father’s relationship. This is a very exciting development for Mel.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Are Cameron And Muriel Already Headed For A Breakup?

The writers just couldn’t leave my favorite Virgin River couple alone. Cameron’s (Mark Ghanimé) ex-fiancé shows up and wants them to work on repairing their relationship. He rejects her because he’s happy with Muriel (Teryl Rothery). However, Muriel reveals that she doesn’t want children. He’s fine with it but she thinks he should really think about whether he is okay with this because she'd rather end things now than let herself be hurt later. He promises to think about it.

Well, I think it’s over for Muriel and Cameron before it really started. I believe he will decide he wants kids, so Muriel and he will end things, breaking my heart specifically. If he doesn’t decide he wants kids, I think Muriel will make the decision for him. She will believe he does want them but denies that to himself for her.

I think Muriel and Cameron will be over by the end of Season 6, if that long. That’s why I think if Mel’s father is single, he may become Muriel’s new love interest. I don’t think Cameron will get back together with his ex-fiancé, but I think he will also get a new love interest.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Will Preacher’s Secret End His Relationship With Kaia?

The Virgin River writers also couldn’t let another one of my favorite new couples live in peace. Things were going well for Preacher (Colin Lawrence). Kaia (Kandyse McClure) chose to stay around for him. Now Wes’s (Steve Bacic) body could ruin their relationship. It won’t just ruin their romance but could result in Preacher being arrested.

If Calvin can get out of jail time, I’m sure Preacher can as well. However, he’s probably in a lot of trouble going into next season, and not just romantic trouble.

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 kept things festive overall, but it left enough unanswered questions to make sure I tune into Season 6. It will be one of the upcoming Netflix TV shows that I can’t wait to watch.