Georgia’s [SPOILER] At The End Of Season 3 Sufficiently Hooked Me, But The Creators Teased How It Might Tie Into Season 4

The following article contains significant spoilers for Ginny & Georgia Season 3. If you're not caught up, you can check it out with a Netflix subscription .

When it comes to the best shows to binge on Netflix , one of those is always going to be Ginny & Georgia. The events of the recent Season 3 finale effectively guarantee that this drama will onto its spot on that list. But with Georgia's major twist, how is that going to tie into Season 4? The creator teased about how it might just happen, and I was so ready.

What Was Georgia's Big Twist At The End Of Season 3?

Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia ended with major news – specifically that Ginny figured out that Georgia had fallen pregnant due to the fact that she was drinking milk from the carton, something that Georgia only did when she was having a baby. It was a craving that had been passed down from one generation to the next.

Throughout Season 3, we'd seen Georgia at her lowest – a trend that seems to be a common occurrence with many characters. Marcus finally broke down , and it truly signals a shift in the tone of mental health for this series, which I absolutely love.

Maxine is going through it because of Marcus and the deterioration of her friendships and relationships. And, of course, Austin is suffering from what he did to his father. But Georgia, who lost her kids and her freedom before finally getting it all back in the finale, is facing something else that will change her life forever – a new baby.

How This Might Potentially Tie Into Season 4

When I had the chance to speak to creator Sarah Lampert, she said that the theme of Season 4 is "origins and cycles," and how Georgia, after all this time, is really starting to realize her actions impact her children as well and that she's going to "make different choices," but a baby throws a whole wrench in the plans:

She's finally understanding that her actions have an impact on her children and it really freaks her out. Her soul breaks. And so to start feeling like, 'Okay, I'm gonna be different now. I'm gonna make different choices. I'm not gonna lie. I am not gonna murder. I'm gonna be the mom I need to be for my kids,' and then she has that immediately challenged with this massive obstacle.

Lampert continued, saying that now, it's an even bigger deal because Ginny might know she's pregnant, but she doesn't know what Georgia has done behind closed doors while Ginny was with Zion:

A very important thing to know going into Season 4 is Ginny knows Georgia's pregnant. They have that moment of realization together, but Ginny has no idea that Georgia slept with Joe. We don't know whose baby it is, but already Georgia has a secret over Ginny that could jeopardize their whole relationship.

Joe and Georgia finally slept together when Paul left the marriage over Georgia's consistent lies. These two have a lot of potential. But Georgia told Joe that she wants to be there for her family and thinks that jumping right into a new relationship would really ruin everything. Joe, the respectful man he is, lets her have that. But now, she has a baby on the way. And Ginny has no idea that her mother slept with Joe, another close family friend. Talk about drama.

That sets up Season 4 in such a beautiful, chaotic way. But here's the kicker – Georgia also slept with Paul at one point, so really, we don't even know who the baby is from; we just know that Georgia has that secret over Ginny regarding Joe. But other than that, we are just as up in the air as Georgia is.

I think this is an even bigger twist than Georgia getting arrested at her wedding. Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia improved a lot , including its ending, but I think this finale takes the cake. To me, there's nothing more harrowing than feeling like you've finally jumped through all the hoops and made it over obstacles only to have another one – like pregnancy – thrown right in your face. And now, Georgia is going to have to deal with that while also hiding another secret from Ginny.