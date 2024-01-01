'That's Hilarious': Ahsoka's Ezra Bridger Actor Reveals Surprising True-To-Life Detail Behind Sabine Reunion Scene
The actor shared a fun detail about his lack of Star Wars knowledge.
Eman Esfandi crushed his performance as Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka — available to stream with a Disney+ subscription — so much so that we kinda feel Star Wars' future rests on his shoulders, among others. For those that agree, it might be surprising to hear about the actor's lack of prior Star Wars knowledge in regards to Ezra's big reunion with Sabine Wren, which adds a fun layer onto an already great scene.
When Sabine and Ezra finally reunite in Ahsoka, the two friends spend time recapping what they'd been up to ever since the latter was transported to the furthest reaches of the galaxy at Star Wars Rebels' conclusion. Eman Esfandi spoke to THR about the scene and revealed that when Ezra was learning about Sabine's adventures in his absence, it was just as much of a Cliffsnotes experience for the actor himself. As he put it:
Eman Esfadi didn't watch any Star Wars Rebels ahead of playing Ezra Bridger, as not to influence his own performance, and had the support of the Ahsoka team in doing so. As we covered in the past, Esfadi has talked about why he didn't watch Rebels or Ezra's past appearances while prepping and filming the live-action role, and it was because Dave Filoni and others told him he was already capturing the character exactly how they wanted.
As mentioned, of course, the actor did take a deep dive into all things Ezra after the production was complete, and he will likely be up to date on any upcoming Star Wars movie or show that the character may be involved in.
And while we don't know when Eman Esfadi will appear as Ezra Bridger next, we still have his phenomenal performance to look back on in Ahsoka Season 1 in the meantime. As a fan of the character in either medium, I'm delighted that not watching the animated series worked out in his favor, since the fanbase may have been far less kind had he totally dropped the ball and then revealed he avoided the source material. I would say that, in practice, it probably helps to at least read up on things, if not to partake in the vocal performance, but not every actor feels the need to do that when finding their take on a character.
With more Thrawn on the way as Star Wars heads into 2024, it only seems logical that another showdown with Ezra Bridger is inevitable. He's spent years at odds with the villain, and probably knows him just as well as anyone in the Rebellion can. He also was someone who successfully outsmarted Thrawn, which doesn't happen often. If we don't see these two face-off again in Dave Filoni's upcoming Star Wars movie or in one of the shows currently available to watch with a , I'll be very disappointed.
Ahsoka Season 1 is available to stream right now on Disney+, along with some other great Star Wars content. As someone who always finds winter as a great time to revisit the franchise, I would advise a re-watch of all of the live-action Star Wars shows to anyone needing to feel excited about the franchise in 2024.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
