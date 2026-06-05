Cape Fear Reviews Call Javier Bardem A 'Combo Platter Of Sexually Charged Charisma,' But Do Critics Like The Show?
The Oscar winner takes over the classic De Niro role for a streaming series.
Robert De Niro left us all deeply unsettled with his portrayal of Max Cady in 1991’s Cape Fear — which we at CinemaBlend not only think is one of the best movies of the ‘90s but one of the best horror flicks of all time — and now 25 years later, the proverbial torch has been passed to Javier Bardem for an upcoming Apple TV series. Critics were given 8 of the series' 10 episodes, and reviews are in ahead of its June 5 premiere.
In addition to Javier Bardem, the Cape Fear TV series stars Amy Adams and Patrick Wilson as Tom and Anna Bowden, the husband-and-wife attorneys who Max seeks revenge against. CinemaBlend’s Riley Utley watched Robert De Niro’s version for the first time recently, and still, she said she never could have predicted the show’s wild twists. She said:
For some fans — including our own Hugh Scott — this role appears to be precisely the manic performance we’ve been craving from Javier Bardem since No Country for Old Men, and Richard Roeper of RogerEbert confirms the Oscar-winner is a live wire of conflicting emotions on Cape Fear. In fact, Roeper says Bardem serves up “a combo platter of sexually charged charisma” as Max Cady. He rates the series 3 out of 4 stars, writing:
Daniel Fienberg of THR agrees with the other critics that the strong cast elevates the Cape Fear series — which he admits remains “generally entertaining, if not consistently gripping” throughout. However, Fienberg says he doesn’t feel like this book-to-screen adaptation with two prior movies needed to be stretched into a 10-episode series and says he thinks it’s about four hours longer than viewers will be able to sustain the sympathy and suspension of disbelief they’ll need to get through. His Cape Fear review reads:
Hunter Ingram of The Wrap says adapting the series into 10 hourlong episodes gives director Nick Antosca the time to soak in the dread of Max Cady’s tormenting tactics and the implosion of the Bowden family unit. That’s not necessary for this story, however, the critic says, but being able to watch Javier Bardem play such “deranged perfection” is a gift. Ingram writes:
Nick Schager of the Daily Beast has a wildly different take than the other Cape Fear reviews I read. calling it “TV’s worst movie remake yet.” Apple TV’s remake “unnecessarily and exasperatingly expands, remixes, and overcomplicates its source material,” Schager says, writing:
The critics who enjoyed the first eight episodes of Cape Fear largely admitted to some unbelievability or other nit-picks (though I don’t count “undeniably entertaining trash TV” as an insult), and the negative reviews admitted to high points of the series. Overall, the consensus is that Cape Fear is worth checking out when it premieres on the 2026 TV schedule, as it garnered a Certified Fresh 74% from Rotten Tomatoes’ critics.
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The first two episodes drop Friday, June 5, with one episode weekly thereafter. The series can be streamed with an Apple TV subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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