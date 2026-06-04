Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Popcorn Box Is The Most Nolan Thing Ever

When I theorized about what The Odyssey’s popcorn bucket could look like, I pictured a ship or maybe a battle helmet. I did not picture what they’ve actually gone with. However, the more I think about this project on the 2026 movie schedule and the work Christopher Nolan has been doing with IMAX cameras, the choice they’ve made for their popcorn box is actually so fitting.

Now, this new popcorn bucket that will come out to celebrate The Odyssey’s release actually has nothing to do with the story. However, it has everything to do with how the movie was made. It’s famously known that Christopher Nolan’s newest film was shot entirely on IMAX film cameras. So, naturally, the popcorn bucket for this movie is an IMAX film camera. Take a look:

(Image credit: IMAX)

Nolan shot over 2 million feet of IMAX film for this movie, and he deemed the IMAX 15/62 Camera “the Gold Standard.” He’s used this camera on The Dark Knight, Interstellar, Oppenheimer, and, of course, The Odyssey. So, it feels very fitting that it's being used as the film’s popcorn box.

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Notably, this camera bucket is more than just a bucket; it also lights up, and when you look in the viewfinder, you can see a frame from The Odyssey!

Again, this choice makes a lot of sense, because The Odyssey is a historic movie for IMAX. It's the first feature film to ever be shot exclusively on IMAX film cameras, and it used both the original cameras as well as a new one that was “developed in close collaboration with Christopher Nolan and Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema.”

Also, there’s so much hype around the IMAX release of this movie that it only feels right to make a popcorn bucket that’s shaped like a camera. I remember when Nolan’s last movie, Oppenheimer, came out, there was so much fanfare around seeing it in 70 mm IMAX, and a ticket to one of those showings was a hot commodity. I assume the same thing will be true for The Odyssey, as this tale is even more action-packed and epic.

This camera bucket isn’t as wild as elaborate as the castle they’re releasing for Masters of the Universe or as cute as the Yoshi popcorn bucket that came with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie . However, it is very, very on-brand with its project, much like these other memorable popcorn buckets have been.

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Plus, this box totally fits in with Christopher Nolan’s brand. The technical aspect of making his movies is always focused on, and it’s clear that they really pushed the boundaries with The Odyssey. So, I’m thrilled that they are using an IMAX camera-shaped popcorn bucket to celebrate the release of this book-to-screen adaptation of Homer’s epic.