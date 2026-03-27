‘War Machine Prophetic Now.’ Alan Ritchson Didn't Hold Back While Calling Out Haters Of His Netflix Movie

Alan Ritchson has been in the news a lot recently for something other than his work in TV and film. Following the release of viral videos showing the actor in a physical altercation with another man, Ritchson largely stayed off social media. But now that the issue appears to be behind him, he’s calling out the “haters” of his new Netflix movie and having fun doing it.

War Machine, available with a Netflix subscription, is getting generally positive responses from critics and fans, even though the film is being called "absurd." It has remained in Netflix’s Top 10 since it was released, which shows it's clearly getting a lot of eyeballs. While most people think the movie is some good fun, there have apparently been some detractors out there complaining about its lack of a realistic story, given Ritchson’s age and his place in the military in the movie. However, it appears the actor is having the last laugh on Instagram. Check it out.

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Previously, the maximum enlistment age for the United States Army and most other military branches was 35, but that cap was just raised to 42. Alan Ritchson turned 43 years old last November, but that means he was no older than 42 at the time he filmed War Machine. His age may have seemed out of place before, but right now, it actually fits. As he says, War Machine now feels “prophetic.”

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As Ritchson points out, the age of his character was specifically dealt with in the movie. The movie did address the fact that 81 (as the character is only ever known) was so much older than everybody else, so it’s not like it was completely ignored. While I’m sure not everybody is happy with the explanation, there at least was one.

The Reacher actor is probably quite happy to have something else to talk about that isn’t the recent viral video that showed him striking another man on a suburban street. While the initial video leak appeared to show Ritchson as the aggressor, other reports, as well as a later video that appeared to be shot from a body cam the actor was wearing, showed the other man started the altercation, and prevented Ritchson from an initial attempt to end it.

He still hasn’t made any public comment about the incident, only making a single Instagram post that included a Napoleon quote while the other man was giving interviews. In the end, it was Ritchson who was given the option to press charges in the incident, though he has declined to do so.

Ritchson is seemingly moving on now, and he's clearly not holding back when it comes to talking about his work.

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So, with all that said, while War Machine was apparently not written with sequels in mind, the possibility of them is open following the film's success. If that happens, I'm sure some "haters" will find something new to complain about.