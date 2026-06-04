Masters Of The Universe Director Has Seen All The Online Commentary: 'Some Of It Is People Being D--ks'
Well, he didn't mince his words.
After Barbie's record-breaking performance at the box office, it should be no surprise that Mattel quickly moved forward with more film projects. Case in point: the new Masters of the Universe movie, which arrives in theaters this weekend starring The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine. The movie is directed by Travis Knight, who recently admitted he's seen the online discourse, as well as folks prematurely hating on the next live-action He-Man adaptation.
What we know about Masters of the Universe has been limited, but that changes this weekend when it gets its wide theatrical release. During an interview with IndieWire, the director got real about folks who are criticizing the movie before even seeing it. In his words:
He's not wrong. Folks love to hate on movies and TV online; it's simply the way the internet works as of late. And when bringing a campy franchise like He-Man to life for modern audiences, Travis Knight was probably prepared for those naysayers. We'll just have to wait and see if people change their tune once the movie has its wide theatrical release.
Critical response to Masters of the Universe has been pretty positive, especially related to both the comedic beats and He-Man himself, Nicholas Galitzine. That's likely helping the movie's director keep his head on straight and not give the haters too much power. Later in the same interview, Knight shared his understanding of He-Man fans who might be skeptical about the new movie. As he put it:
The trailer for Masters of the Universe showed some of the care that was taken in bringing Eternia to life in live-action. Travis Knight is a self-proclaimed superfan who grew up playing with the original toys and watching the animated series. That, as well as his previous history in the film world, seemingly prepared the Bumblebee director to let hate roll off his back. Instead, he's letting the new blockbuster speak for itself.
Masters of the Universe hits theaters this weekend as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll have to see how audiences ultimately respond to the movie, and if the online hate quiets down as a result.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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