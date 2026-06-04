Elmo Sent Good Luck To Both NBA Teams, And One Knicks Fan's Response Went Hard In The Paint

Typically, lessons about sportsmanship and support are celebrated and beloved by people who watch Sesame Street or follow Elmo on social media. However, now that the NBA Finals are airing on the 2026 TV schedule , people, and specifically Knicks fans, are not so supportive of Elmo’s encouraging message to both teams currently competing for the championship. In fact, one fan of the New York City-based team went really hard in the paint as they criticized the Sesame Street star’s polite comment.

Ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals (which aired on June 3 and the Knicks won by ten), Elmo took to X to post a nice message for the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. Seemingly pledging neutrality and giving “I hope everyone has fun” energy, the Sesame Street character wrote:

Elmo hopes both teams have fun! 🏀🏀🏀🏀

Immediately, Elmo’s comments were flooded with fans who were as fed up as the red monster gets when his nemesis Rocco gets brought up. People were seriously upset with him, too, and made that very clear with their aggressive tweets. One message that stood out to me came from @esjesjesj , who wrote:

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You live in NYC you fucking traitor

It’s canon that Sesame Street is in Manhattan, and midtown Manhattan is the Knicks' home base. Elmo is a local, and I do agree that he should root for his home team. Plus, this is the first time in a very long time that the team has made the finals, so the hype and passion are way higher than normal at the moment.

The comments on Elmo’s message made that clear too. In fact, these fans are locked in and ready for battle:

NOT NOW ELMO -Wendy’s

This isn’t the time for sportsmanship Elmo. These streets ain’t sesame -B-Lo Christ

Elmo, you’re from the city. Pick a side man. -connor

Elmo, my guy 😂 You’re literally red and furry from Sesame Street in the heart of NYC. The Knicks are down bad for decades this is your moment to finally pick a side, little buddy. We’ll forgive the neutrality if you rock the orange and blue tonight 🗽🔥 Knicks in 6, let’s go -MUYIWA

Elmo, you're from NYC, little buddy. It's okay to root for the Knicks. -Charlotte Clymer

This reminds me of how fans roasted Ben Stiller for skipping a Knicks game to go to the Met Gala earlier this year. It also makes me wonder if Elmo will choose to support the Knicks. I have a feeling he’ll stay neutral and support both teams as they battle in the NBA Finals. However, it’s clear that Knicks fans will not be thrilled about it.

While Elmo might not pick a side, there are plenty of famous people who have proven their allegiance to the Knicks. Timothée Chalamet and his love for the team have gone viral on many occasions, and he and Kylie Jenner have been seen at multiple games during the playoffs. Plus, Spike Lee is maybe the biggest celebrity Knicks superfan of them all. So, it’s not like the team is lacking in support from famous folks.

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However, it would be pretty cool if Elmo rooted for the team, especially since this is the first time the Knicks have made it to the finals since 1999, and they haven't won since 1973. But I won’t yell at him as these fans did. In the spirit of Sesame Street, I’ll kindly support Elmo in whatever he decides to do.

Now, to see the sporting event that has caused all this, you can catch Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday, June 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.