American Pie Movies In Order: How To Watch All 9 Installments Of The Comedy Franchise In Order Of Release Date

To some audiences, American Pie is not much more than a crass, foul, mindless, sex-obsessed teen comedy, but we would argue that is a more accurate description of the straight-to-video spin-offs. Despite some elements that have certainly not aged well, what many often seem to forget about the 1999 original and its three main, theatrically released sequels is their heartfelt and honest exploration of self-discovery and the pains and joys of growing up at the center of their crudely humorous antics.

That being said, if crass, foul, mindless, sex-obsessed R-rated comedies are also something you tend to enjoy, we can also help point you in the right direction of where to find the additional five loosely-connected installments of the American Pie Presents series. The following is a quick, convenient guide on where and how to watch all the American Pie movies in order of release date, starting with the very first slice.

American Pie (1999)

Not to be confused with the 1971 Don McLean hit “American Pie,” this hit coming-of-age comedy (and one of the best high school movies of its time) from directors Paul and Chris Weitz and writer Adam Herz tells the story of four best friends and high school seniors — Jim (Jason Biggs), Kevin (Thomas Ian Nicholas), Oz (Chris Klein), and Finch (Eddie Kaye Thomas) — who make a pact to finally lose their sexual innocence by prom night.

The American Pie cast boasted many rising stars also experiencing their first times… with fame (such as Natasha Lyonne, Shannon Elizabeth, and Seann William Scott as one of the best ‘90s movie supporting characters, Steve Stifler), but the biggest scene-stealer is easily Eugene Levy as Jim’s Dad, Noah Levenstein, who would become a staple of the franchise.

American Pie 2 (2001)

The second chapter of the saga picks up roughly a year after the first installment, as the gang (including Stifler) reunites after finishing up their freshman year of college and decide to rent a beach house in Lake Michigan where they plan to throw a huge party to close out the summer.

Herz returns to write the screenplay, but James B. Rogers is at the helm this time for American Pie 2 — a sequel about as good as its predecessor with even more uproarious mishaps and a thankful return to the sense of heart and sincerity that made the first one unique in between more prevalent moments of outright crudeness.

American Wedding (2003)

One of the most endearing twists from American Pie 2 saw Jim give up his long-awaited chance at a night with Nadia (Shannon Elizabeth) after realizing that he would rather be in a real relationship with the woman who took his virginity, Michelle (Alyson Hannigan), whom he later asks to be his wife in the opening scene of American Wedding.

As one of of the least aggressively crude installments of the franchise, director Jesse Dylan’s threequel (for which Herz also returns to write) is (just a little bit) more concerned with genuine, monogamous romance than sleazy sex and even sees Stifler become a less of a jerk after very nearly ruining the big ceremony and developing feelings for Michelle’s sister, Cadence (January Jones).

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005)

The first straight-to-video spin-off of the franchise takes a cue from one of the original film’s most famous lines and brings the coming-of-age crudeness to band camp, in director Steve Rash’s aptly titled comedy, American Pie Presents: Band Camp.

This time, the spotlight is placed on Steve Stifler’s younger brother, Matt (Tad Hilgenbrink), who is forced by East Great Falls’ guidance counselor, Chuck “The Sherminator” Sherman (Chris Owen), to become a “bandee” at Tall Oaks after pulling a prank that goes too far. However, before finding romance with his childhood friend, Elyse Houston (Ariel Kebbel), he begins to reevaluate this punishment as an opportunity to make a dirty documentary about what goes on at the camp, at which Mr. Levenstein happens to filling in as the counselor.

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)

Would you believe us if we told you that one of the American Pie movies is actually inspired by a true story? Well, as reported by The Michigan Daily, from 1985 to 2000, there existed an annual event at the University of Michigan in which participating students would run across the campus with absolutely no clothes on, which would serve as the basis for Joe Nussbaum’s American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile.

In this movie — the franchise’s second straight-to-video spin-off — the protagonist is Steve and Matt Stifler’s cousin, Erik (John White), who, after receiving a “hall pass” from his girlfriend of two years, Tracy (Jesse Shram), conspires to lose his virginity before graduating high school at the titular event, which is kicked off by University of Michigan alumnus, Mr. Levenstein.

American Pie Presents: Beta House (2007)

Serving as a direct sequel to The Naked Mile, director Andrew Waller’s American Pie Presents: Beta House follows the newly single Erik Stifler (John White, reprising his role) and his best friend, Mike "Cooze" Coozeman (Jake Siegel), during their freshman year at the University of Michigan, where they pledge the eponymous fraternity, led by Erik’s cousin, Dwight Stifler (Steve Talley).

The Beta House’s rivalry with the wealthier (and nerdier) Geek House comes to a head when they are challenged to participate against each other in a long-awaited return of the “Greek Olympiad” — a series of absurdly inappropriate games which is officiated by the event’s previous winner: former Beta House member, Mr. Levenstein.

American Pie Presents: The Book Of Love (2009)

After showing us a summer at band camp and offering two tours of the college life, director John Putch’s American Pie Presents: The Book of Love would return to East Great Falls High for another story about a group of friends — Rob (Bug Hall), “Lube” (Brandon Hardesty), and Nathan (Kevin M. Horton) — vying to become sexually experienced.

The answer to their prayers comes in the form of a “bible” consisting of sex tips compiled by various students over the past several decades — the first being none other than Mr. Levenstein. The movie also features appearances by Rosanna Arquette, musician Bret Michaels, Saved by the Bell’s Dustin Diamond, Curtis Armstrong from Revenge of the Nerds, and Sherman Hemsley in his final role.

American Reunion (2012)

After nearly a decade of straight-to-video spin-offs, the American Pie franchise would return to the big screen and continue the chronicles of Jim and the gang as they reflect on how much their lives have changed through adulthood in American Reunion, from writing and directing duo Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.

Prompting the reminiscing is a reunion for East Great Falls High’s Class of 1999, during which long dormant feelings and memories are rekindled and in mostly awkward ways, especially with former lovers crossing paths. Speaking of crossing paths, the now single Mr. Levenstein has an amusing run-in with Stifler’s mom (Jennifer Coolidge).

American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules (2020)

Nearly a decade after American Reunion, the American Pie franchise would revive its series of straight-to-video spin-offs with the first installment to be told primarily from a female perspective — director Mike Elliott’s American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules. While the movie is noted as the first to not feature Eugene Levy as Mr. Levenstein, it should be noted as a must-watch for fans of Madison Pettis, who stars as Annie alongside Piper Curda as Kayla, Natasha Benham as Michelle, and Lizzie Broadway as Stephanie Stifler.

What could have easily been a gender-swapped reimagining of the original film sees the four main protagonists each conspiring to achieve more unique goals by the end of their senior year at East Great Falls — save Annie, who does, indeed, hope to lose her virginity.

That concludes our guide to the American Pie movies… so far. In recent years, Sean William Scott has expressed interest in reprising Stifler in another sequel, but time will only tell if we will see a new chapter of the saga or a new spin-off. Until then, enjoy the first nine slices.