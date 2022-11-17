Amy Adams Recalls The Exact Moment She Realized Enchanted Was Connecting With Disney Fans
This is how she knew we loved her.
15 years ago, Amy Adams became a live-action Disney Princess in Enchanted, and it was a smash hit. As the actress returns to Giselle in Disenchanted, which is part of the latest Disney+ releases coming this weekend, the actress is reminiscing about the moment her delicate and song-and-dance fairytale character was introduced to audiences.
CinemaBlend attended the Disenchanted virtual press conference, Amy Adams was asked to recall an early memory about the original 2007 film that sticks with her today. Here’s what she shared:
The original movie came out during 2007’s Thanksgiving holiday to a No. 1 opening weekend and an overall $340.5 million worldwide haul. The movie also received a lot of critical acclaim and the adoration of Disney fans. Disenchanted will premiere on streaming exclusively for those with a Disney+ subscription.
Disenchanted follows Giselle and Robert over a decade after the events of the first movie. The pair are married and have a baby of their own, and Robert’s daughter is a teenager. When they decide to move to a fixer upper in the suburbs, the family reaches new tensions that leads to Giselle wishing for a fairytale life. With real magic listening in on her wish, she changes the whole makeup of her new town, including becoming an evil stepmother to Morgan, as the Disenchanted trailer teases.
During the press conference, Amy Adams also spoke to how it felt to reprise her Enchanted role all these years later, saying:
Beside Amy Adams, we're also reuniting with Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden and Idina Menzel, along with a ton of new Disenchanted cast members, like Maya Rudolph as the villain, newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino as a teenaged Morgan and more. Just like Enchanted squeezed in a ton of Disney references, so does Disenchanted as a new story about these beloved characters unfold.
You can see Amy Adams’ return as Giselle when Disenchanted lands on Disney+ on Friday, November 18.
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.