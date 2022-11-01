New Disenchanted Trailer Reveals Amy Adams’ Villain Era And Idina Menzel Finally Getting To Sing

Over the past few years we've seen Disney+ become a powerful force in the entertainment world, delivering both TV and movie content. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming releases has been Adam Shankman's Disenchanted, which serves as a sequel to the 2007 classic Enchanted. And the movie's trailer reveals Amy Adams' villain era, and shows Idina Menzel singing for the first time in the franchise.

The first Enchanted movie was a box office and critical success, and fans have long waited for a sequel to finally arrive featuring the same starring cast. Luckily Disenchanted (opens in new tab) is almost here, and will allow Idina Menzel to use those magical vocal cords, after noticeably not singing at all in the first movie. As you can see in the trailer above, which also shows Amy Adams' Giselle turning into a villain.

The trailer opens on protagonists Giselle and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) in the midst of their happily ever after. They move out of the city with his daughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino), who doesn't seem thrilled about the change of location. Eventually things get magical, starting with the arrival of James Marsden and Idina Menzel's Edward and Nancy. The two sing a quick Andalasian diddy, which I hope isn't the only time we'll get to hear the Wicked icon sing in this long-awaited musical sequel which is arriving for those with a Disney+ subscription.

(Image credit: Disney+)

This new trailer for Disenchanted help to reveal the main plot of the upcoming movie, which seems to revolve around a spell and magical wand wielded by Amy Adams' Giselle. When wishing for her life to be a fairy tale, eventually she herself becomes a wicked stepmother. And the spell also branches out to the town at large, including new characters played by Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Glee's Jayma Mays.

Of course, it doesn't look Giselle will be the only villain seen throughout Disenchanted's reported 120-minute runtime. The other antagonist is Maya Rudolph's new character Malvina Monroe. If Giselle is a wicked stepmother, it seems like Malvina is an evil queen in the new movie. What's more, she somehow has her own powers, which will result in a magical battle between her and Amy Adams' protagonist.

While this new trailer for Disenchanted helped to reveal the broad strokes of the upcoming streaming movie's plot, it doesn't seem like the House of Mouse revealed too much of its contents. And as such Adam Shankman and screenwriter

Brigitte Hales should be able to pack twists in the mysterious project. And among the surprises to come are the new songs written by the great Alan Menken. Luckily for fans, the wait until its release is nearly over.

Disenchanted will arrive exclusively on Disney+ November 18th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.