What's Coming To Disney+ In November 2022

This year Disney+ has been a strange place for brand new content. The quality of the original content has remained solid, assuming of course that you're a fan of shows from Marvel Studio or Lucasfilm. However, most months have have had a pretty bare bones collection of new additions outside of those Marvel and Star Wars shows. This month, however, gives fans a live Elton John Concert, the long awaited sequel to Enchanted, and the finale of the first Disney+ exclusive season of Dancing with the Stars.

Last month saw some unusual content in the form of a Disney classic, two seasons of the original Zorro from the 1950s. This month, there is unfortunately no new classic content being added from the library, but there is a significant volume of new content being added to Disney+, a lot more than we've seen in recent months.

The bulk of the new content is either focused on the youngest Disney+ (opens in new tab) viewers or fans of National Geographic documentaries. However, Star Wars fans will continue to get new episodes of Andor until the show wraps on November 23, and Marvel fans will get an episode of Marvel Studios’ Assembled dedicated to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a special show focused on Michael Giacchino's direction of Werewolf by Night and episodes of Marvel Studios Legends for T'Challa, Shuri, and the Dora Milaje ahead of the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Wednesday, November 2

Airport Security (S1, S2, S3)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S2)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S4)

Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)

Locked Up Abroad (S3 - 9 episodes, S4 - 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 - 10 episodes, S10 - 10 episodes, S11)

To Catch a Smuggler (S1, S2, S3)

Donna Hay Christmas - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Andor - Episode 9

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 206 “Twigs”

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 203 “A Gold Bar in Fort Knox”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 3

Thursday, November 3

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Friday, November 4

The Gift

Ocean’s Breath

Saving Notre Dame

Shortsgiving

Director by Night

Marvel Studios Legends - “King T’challa” “Princess Shuri” “The Dora Milaje”

Monday, November 7

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 9 (Live)

Wednesday, November 9

Breakthrough (S1, S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (S1)

The Lion Ranger (S1)

World’s Deadliest (S3)

The Montaners - 5-Episode Premiere

Save Our Squad with David Beckham - Season 1

The Tatami Time Machine Blues - Season 1

Zootopia+ (Shorts) - All Shorts Streaming

Andor - Episode 10

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 207 “Spirit of the Ducks Part 2”

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 204 "Free of Pointless Command"

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 4

Friday, November 11

Eyewitness: D-Day

Fire of Love

Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)

Port Security: Hamburg

Sea of Shadows

The second half of November will see the debut of other Disney+ original shows, like The Santa Clauses, which will see the return of Tim Allen in the role of Santa. Limitless with Chris Hemsworth has the Marvel star looking at different ways that science has attempted to combat aging.

But the big highlights in November on Disney+ come in the form of Disenchanted, the long awaited sequel to Enchanted starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey, and a live concert from Elton John, the will mark the end of the star's final tour. The month will then wrap up with the first episode of Willow, a new series that will act as the sequel for the popular movie.

(Image credit: Disney)

Monday, November 14

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 10 (Live)

Wednesday, November 16

Atlas of Cursed Places (S1)

Ice Road Rescue (S6)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

Ultimate Survival WWII (S1)

World’s Deadliest Snakes (S1)

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth - Season 1

The Santa Clauses - "Chapter One: Good To Ho" “Chapter Two: The Secessus Clause”

Andor - Episode 11

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 208 “Trade Rumors”

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 205 "Blank Expression"

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 5

Friday, November 18

Game of Sharks

Genoa Bridge Disaster

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (S1)

Mickey Mousekersize (S1)

Virus Hunters

Best in Snow

Disenchanted

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse

Sunday, November 20

ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM - Original Concert Event

7:30pm PST Live Red Carpet, 8:00-10:00pm PST - Concert

Monday, November 21

Dancing with the Stars - Finale - Episode 11 (Live)

Wednesday, November 23

Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer (S1)

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 2 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S1, 4 episodes)

Witness to Disaster (S1)

World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (S1)

Andor - Season Finale -Episode 12

Daddies On Request - All Episodes Streaming

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 209 “Summer Breezers”

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 206 "Commitment to All Things Cozy"

The Santa Clauses - “Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 6

Friday, November 25

Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)

Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Monday, November 28

Mickey Saves Christmas

Wednesday, November 30

Buried Secrets of WWII (S1)

Firebuds (S1, 3 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)

The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (S1)

Willow - Episode 1

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 210 “Lights Out”

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 207 "A Joyful Lens"

The Santa Clauses - “Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t - Episode 7

November will mark the third anniversary of the launch of Disney+. In December the service is already set to see a significant price increase for Disney+ subscriptions, unless users want to pay the same price for a new ad-supported tier.