Disenchanted: Release Date And Other Things We Know About The Disney Sequel

In 2007, many fans fell for Giselle (Amy Adams) and her Disney princess spirit. Obviously, because Enchanted is such a charming romantic comedy with a touch of satire, many viewers wanted a sequel. In 2010, an Enchanted sequel was announced but it wouldn’t really start to build momentum until 2014 . However, the soon-to-be titled movie wouldn’t really go into production until 2020.

It took us years of wondering what’s going on with the sequel until we finally got some relief when filming officially began in 2021. It’s been a long journey, but the wait is almost over.

Before Disenchanted premieres on Disney+, let’s discuss some important things to know about it.

Disenchanted Streams Exclusively On Disney+ On November 24

Disenchanted kicks off the holiday season. It premieres during one of the biggest family holidays, Thanksgiving. Some of the other family-friendly Thanksgiving movies will have to wait, because the turkey and pie will be served with a side of sequel this year.

Not only is it a perfect film to premiere on the holiday, but it’s also one of the highly anticipated upcoming movies .

Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, And Other Original Enchanted Cast Return For Disenchanted

Soon after production officially began on, it was announced that, of course, Amy Adams would return, but also Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel. Basically, most of the main cast of the original will be included in the Disenchanted cast .

Adams reprises her role as the animated heroine thrown into the real world, Giselle. Dempsey once again plays Robert Philip, the divorce attorney who steals her heart. Menzel plays Robert’s girlfriend, Nancy, in Enchanted, but ex-girlfriend by the end of it.

Marsden returns as Prince Edward , the handsome, simple-minded prince that Giselle is intended to marry. By the end of the original, he and Nancy have fallen for each other.

One original cast member who will not be returning is Rachel Covey, who played Robert’s daughter, Morgan. Instead, newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino takes over the role.

Maya Rudolph Plays The New Main Villain

Susan Sarandon took on the main role of the villain in Enchanted. Now it’s Maya Rudolph’s time to shine as Malvina Monroe. We can’t wait to see her play this potentially legendary villain, especially because Rudolph is an expert at playing over-the-top characters.

Disney villains tend to be some of the most fun characters in the films, especially when they really lean into their devious nature. We’re sure Rudolph will ace the assignment.

She shared some of her excitement about being part of the cast in a Variety interview:

Disenchanted is the epitome of what it feels like to be in a school play. You know you’re gonna have fun. Sometimes when I’m working on something I love, I kind of pinch myself and go, “oh right, this is why I want to do this.” Just this giddy feeling of putting on a show together, it’s the best possible feeling.

The Disenchanted cast also includes other very funny actors and actresses, including Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, and Oscar Nunez.

Adam Shankman Directs Disenchanted

Kevin Lima directed the first film, but Adam Shankman helmed the sequel. Shankman is known both for his choreography and dance career, and his directing work. He’s been behind many beloved romantic movies, including Hairspray, The Wedding Planner, and A Walk to Remember.

Shankman is no stranger to big musical productions, so we’re sure he’ll give Disenchanted the spark, enthusiasm, and joy it needs to be a really fun Disney film.

There Is More Singing And Dancing Than In The Original Film

Shankman is an expert at big musical numbers, whether performing them himself, choreographing them, or directing them, Therefore, it should shock no one that Disenchanted leans more into the musical aspect of the story than the previous film.

Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz wrote songs for Enchanted, including the Oscar-nominated songs “So Close,” “Happy Working Song,” and “That’s How You Know.” They also wrote songs and composed the music for Disenchanted. Songs that we really can’t wait to hear.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Amy Adams shared that this time around there is a “lot more singing and a lot more dancing” and talked about the struggles of performing now versus for the original film:

There’s a lot more singing and a lot more dancing, which was humbling. The last time I really danced as much as I’m required to dance in this, I was in my 20s and now I’m not in my 20s. It feels different in your 40s. In my heart, I look like I’m in my 20s when I’m dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, 'Whoa, that’s not the same.'

Clearly, Disenchanted is a little more vocally and physically challenging than Enchanted for more reasons than one, but the cast still seemed to have a lot of fun on set. In a Variety interview, Patrick Dempsey also shared how the new movie pushed him to do something he’s never done on screen before:

I will be singing for the first time. I’ve never ever sung publicly — for a reason. So bear with me. I hope the fans embrace it. But they’ve set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography.

We can’t wait to see the musical numbers and hear all the new music.

The Trailer Shows Life Not Being A Fairytale For Giselle

Disney released the trailer for Disenchanted in September 2022. In it, we see Giselle and Robert make a big new home purchase. Despite her optimism, it’s clear that life isn’t what she expects, as she seems to miss Andalasia.

Fairytale magic gets involved and it appears to be transforming her into a wicked stepmother to Morgan. The trailer hints that Nancy and Edward have an even bigger role than in the first film, especially the former.

There is lots of intrigue to be found in the short clip, because Giselle seemingly transforms her new location into a fairytale land. This seems to mean that her snobby neighbors also become fairytale villains.

We don't hear any of the new songs, but there are clearly images from musical numbers. Take a look!

Disenchanted hopefully has the same intoxicatingly fun spirit that made Enchanted so enjoyable. Stream this much anticipated sequel on Disney + on November 24th. You can also currently stream the first film there, as well. It’s one of the best movies to watch on Disney+.