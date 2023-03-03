As The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Prepares To Air Its Final Season, Rachel Brosnahan Admits She Stole From Set

The time has come for Midge Maisel to hang up her mic, and the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to say goodbye to the world of the charismatic stand-up comedian. However, one star isn’t saying goodbye to everything, because while the show prepares to air its fifth and final season on the 2023 TV schedule , Rachel Brosnahan has admitted that she is stealing a few things from the set to remember her time on the Amazon Prime series.

If you’ve seen the first four seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, you know that fashion is an integral part of the show. Well, the cast loves their period costumes, and Rachel Brosnahan explained that she couldn’t leave the show without taking a few garments. The Emmy-winning actress said she didn’t just take one piece of clothing, she “stole all of the coats from set.” She continued to talk about nabbing some wardrobe, telling Page Six :

I did tell them I was going to bring a U-Haul to the last day.

However, she clarified that she hasn’t actually officially stolen anything yet, but she’s going to. With such a lofty goal of stealing all of Midge’s coats, Brosnahan was asked about how she plans on storing all of Midge’s wardrobe, considering she lives in New York City and storage is limited, but she has a solution:

I’m working on that as we speak. I’m going to get some kind of storage unit.

Now that we know Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be the final one, and it’s coming soon, I think Brosnahan needs to get moving on her mission to get all these fabulous coats. Since 2017 this show has been known for its snappy dialogue and gorgeous fashion, and luckily we’ll get to go for one last ride with Midge and co., as Prime Video just announced that the journey to the end will begin on April 14.

Last year, Brosnahan penned a sweet message confirming Season 5 would be the last , and then when the season wrapped last November , the actress noted that the show was like “lightning in a bottle,” and it changed her life. Overall, the actress behind the titular character has been very clear about her love for the series, and in this case the wardrobe. Overall, I’m so thrilled that after so much hard work she gets not only a fulfilling ending but also some of her fabulous coats!