The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan Pens Sweet Tribute After The Show Wraps On Its Final Season

The upcoming fifth season of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will be the show’s last, and it’s definitely going to be an emotional time for fans of the beloved series. But ahead of that, the public is sure to feel some kind of way right now, given that it appears the series has wrapped. And to mark the completion of her work on the show, Rachel Brosnahan penned a sweet tribute to the acclaimed series and her character.

Reports of Mrs. Maisel’s end had been swirling since 2020 after creator Amy Sherman-Palladino made comments about the difficulty of filming in the midst of the pandemic. Amazon confirmed the show's end earlier this year, and it looks like that time has finally come, for the cast, at least. Rachel Brosnahan took to Instagram to share an emotional message about her time on the dramedy series and express how grateful she is for the immense opportunity she's had over the past several years:

There have to be a lot of emotions running through a star's head when a show finishes its run, and that's especially true when said person has been performing their role for some time. It’s clear that Mrs. Maisel has left a lasting mark on its lead actress and likely the rest of the cast and crew. I'd wager that this won’t be the last emotional message that she'll be writing, as she'll probably write up a bigger (and even more emotional) one when the series finale airs. So fans may want to get those tissues ready.

Not much is known about the last season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, but it's likely that the producers are looking to conclude the story of housewife-turned-comedian Midge Maisel on a high note. There could also be some sweet guest stars during this final swath of episodes. There was already a Gilmore Girls reunion during Season 4 when Milo Ventimiglia joined Mrs. Maisel, so there’s always the potential for more stars to have reteamed with GG creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Though Maisel is an Emmy award-winning show, it didn’t always feel like it would get to that point, at least on the cast's part. In 2019, Kevin Pollack told CinemaBlend that the cast was shocked at the Amazon show’s popularity. It’s always hard to predict how a series is going to do so, when it exceeds expectations, “shocked” is a pretty good word to use.

With the series amongst the best Amazon Prime original shows, there’s no doubt that this last batch of episodes will be great. Final seasons can definitely be hit or miss but, with the show's track record, one would think that Rachel Brosnahan and her colleagues can effectively close things out. As of this writing, there's no confirmed release date for Season 5, so we can only sit and wait to see what lies ahead for Brosnahan's plucky protagonist.

