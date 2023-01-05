The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Prime Video Series

When it comes to some of the best Amazon Prime shows out there, one that always comes to mind is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. As one of the most beloved Amazon Prime originals, which debuted back in 2017, the show has been going on for four seasons now, been nominated for several Emmy Awards (including the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards ) , and has truly become an iconic series for the streaming platform.

But, unfortunately, after that intense Season 4 finale, 2023 will be where it all comes to an end. Fans have been anxiously waiting to hear about the next season – and we have information for you. Here are five quick things we know about The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

This Is Going To Be The Final Season Of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

I know, I know, we’re all sad that it’s coming to an end – but I think it honestly worked out for the better. As confirmed when the show was renewed by Amazon Prime, Season 5 is going to be the final season for the popular show. And to be honest, I’m not entirely upset about it.

We’ve seen cases where great shows go on for far too long, such as The Walking Dead and its eleven seasons (and plethora of spinoffs coming out ), or even Game of Thrones with Season 8. I’d rather The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel went out with a bang rather than be remembered for that one bad season. Hopefully, it concludes its run as brilliantly as shows like Breaking Bad did.

However, what we don’t know is when Season 5 is going to come out. While production on the season has been ongoing, no news has been released about a potential premiere date. It'll likely appear on the 2023 premiere schedule, but since nothing has been confirmed, all we can do is hope.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Peter Friedman, Chloë Kerwin, Austin Basis, And More Join The Cast For Season 5

While this may be the last season, that doesn’t mean new cast members aren’t always welcome, and that’s the case with Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Confirmed by Deadline , an additional seven cast members have signed on to the show, including Peter Friedman, Chloë Kerwin, Austin Basis, Josh Grisetti, Michael Cyril Creighton, Eddie Kaye Thomas, and Lucas Kavner.

From shows such as the popular Hulu series , Only Murders in the Building, to fan-favorite CW shows like Supernatural, these new cast members have truly done so much in the world of Hollywood, and I can’t wait to see what they do in Season 5.

Also confirmed in the Deadline article is that Kelly Bishop (known for her role in Gilmore Girls) will be returning as a guest star for Season 5 as Benedetta, a matchmaker. The outlet also reported that Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph (who play Dinah Rutledge and Mike Carr) were promoted to series regulars.

Another piece of news that has come out is that Milo Ventimiglia, who recently just wrapped up his stint with the This Is Us cast in 2022, is returning to the series in Season 5, according to TV Insider . He had an unnamed role in Season 4, and is going to be returning to that guest-starring part in the new season, continuing that storyline with Midge. It’s even more exciting to see Ventimiglia and Bishop in the same show again, as they were both a part of the Gilmore Girls cast .

The rest of main cast is expected to return, which includes Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Alex Borstein Says Susie’s Confidence Is Bigger, But So Are Her Mistakes

Over the course of four seasons, arguably, the two characters that people have followed the most are Midge and Susie, played by Brosnahan and Borstein. They’ve gone through some serious changes together and apart, and have only gotten into crazier situations. Season 5 is going to feature more of those changes, especially with Susie.

Borstein, when speaking with Parade, talked about the upcoming storyline for Susie, and noted that even though her confidence has gotten better, she’s still going to make mistakes – and even bigger ones, at that:

It’s different in the sense that Susie’s expanding her clientele. Her confidence is getting greater, but her mistakes are also getting bigger. Everything gets a little bigger. Both of our waistlines as actresses! Other than that? I think we have to exist in separate plains now, too, quite a bit. As Midge achieves some new opportunities Susie can’t be there by her side all the time holding her hand.

While I do love seeing the interactions between Midge and Susie, I can totally understand that need to separate them and have them experience their own life changes – even if I’m going to miss out on what really made them so much fun in the beginning of the series. Their dynamic is always just great.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Filming In New York City Has Come To An End

Something that we can definitely confirm is that filming for Season 5 is over. On Instagram , Rachel Brosnahan posted a nice tribute message to filming the show, and how grateful she was to have worked on it when filming ended:

That’s a series wrap on The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. This thing was lightning in a bottle. A cast, a crew and creators who got to time travel for 5 years together. It changed my life. I’m eternally grateful. I’ll have more words later, but for now…Thank you and goodnight.

Alex Brostein also posted her own message on Instagram , saying how heartbreaking it was to let Maisel go, but how happy she was to have gone on the journey of working on the show:

Maisel is no more. I told myself that I wouldn’t get too close, that I wouldn’t fall in love. Yet here I am, heart fractured, with tiny chips now missing here and there. [sigh] But if and when she should mend, perhaps it will be those empty in-betweens that will remind me of what’s missing. Of what once was. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel once was. And it was marvelous, indeed.

Both of these were posted in November 2022, so that does bode well for a possible 2023 release for Season 5. Even so, all we can do is wait for a trailer to come out.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Earlier In 2022, The Creators Said They Aren’t Thinking About Spinoffs Or Reboots After The Show Ends

For those who don’t know, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the same woman who is behind Gilmore Girls. In 2016, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life released on Netflix , a four-part miniseries that brought back the cast years after the original show had finished airing.

When asked about the possibility of that sort of return for the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel by The Hollywood Reporter, Sherman-Palladino was quick to say that, as of 2022, they had no plans for continuing the franchise after Season 5:

When we did the [Netflix] Gilmore Girls “reboot,” which was just four movies, it wasn’t really a reboot. I don’t know, had there been many reboots before then? I think there was Fuller House, but there weren’t a lot of reboots. And now, it’s such a thing. I don’t know, I mean, we always set out to tell a story, to take them on their journey. You want to leave while people still want you there. You don’t want to leave when people are saying, “You know what, why don’t you leave?” We want to make sure that when we go out, we go out with a bang. I think it’s too early to think about anything — I don’t know about a reboot, I don’t know why we would do that, but I don’t know.

So, that really means that this is going to be the end – at least for now. But, what a ride it’s been. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is going to be coming to an end soon and we all need to prepare ourselves for that. Now excuse me while I wait anxiously for the trailer to debut.