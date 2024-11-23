Based On A True Story Season 2's Ending Was A Game Changer, And I Need To Talk About It

Based on a True Story was one of my favorite new shows that premiered in 2023. The Peacock original, which recently landed on the 2024 TV schedule with Season 2, had the right blend of gore and comedy from the start. I want more people to watch this show, and it must have generated enough streams because Peacock renewed it for Season 2. Based On a True Story Season 2 recently premiered and it was just as ridiculous and entertaining as the first season.

However, it brought even more shocks and surprises, including Ava's (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan’s (Chris Messina) baby. Surprise, Ava had the baby. Some of Based On a True Story Season 2 deals with new motherhood, but that doesn’t mean the show is going soft. There is plenty of murder and mayhem. The excellent Season 2 builds up to the exciting finale.

It delivers major shocks and decisions that could take a potential Based on a True Story Season 3 in a different direction than previous seasons.

Warning Based On A True Story Season 2 spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Matt Betraying Nathan Sets Up An Exciting Potential Season 3

Based On a True Story Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger that led to many questions going into Season 2. This season repeats that pattern with even more cliffhangers. Matt (Tom Bateman) framing Nathan for all the murders is the biggest one. We could simply say, of course, Nathan will find a way to clear himself of these crimes, but, honestly, it’s not looking good for him.

Foolishly, Nathan trusted Matt too much. Now, he has a bunch of evidence in his private locker. He also has a viral video showing him reacting angrily. Nathan can’t explain this and other things without exposing his relationship to Matt, the real serial killer. Nathan is very screwed.

He has committed criminal acts, so he is guilty, just not guilty of these murders. This is a fun twist because it makes Matt, Nathan, and Ava enemies. The three have been begrudgingly working together for the past two seasons. Seeing this rivalry play out in a potential next season will be entertaining because Matt seems smarter than the couple. However, when Ava and Nathan face direct danger, they become ruthless and cunning. It may be an evenly-matched battle.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plus, we have slowly been seeing Nathan’s aggressive side come out. I want to see who he becomes after Matt’s betrayal and facing consequences for his actions. We may see Nathan’s killer instincts emerge.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Having Two Serial Killers Around Could Make Things Even More Deadly

The end of Based on a True Story Season 2 reveals that Chloe Lake’s (Natalia Dyer) sister (Sara Paxton) is the Copycat Killer. Matt and she have a brief confrontation before he gets the upper hand. He then kidnaps her. The final images of Season 2 show him with the tied-up Copycat Killer. He says they have a lot to talk about and then the season ends.

Earlier in the season, she made him believe that he didn’t affect her, but obviously, he inspired her to go on this revenge rampage and become a serial killer too. We expect to see Matt enjoying knowing he turned her into a monster. He also seemed impressed by Chloe’s sister’s ability to not only perfectly execute several murders but taunt him.

Because Matt didn’t kill her, this opens up several possibilities for their future interactions. They could become a serial killing duo. Chloe’s sister and Matt could become nearly unstoppable as a pair.

The only issue with that is that I doubt the Copycat Killer would want to work with him after he killed Chloe. She hates him. Therefore, it’s more likely they’ll become serial killer rivals. This is also a fun potential direction because I am rooting for her to outwit and kill Matt. It’s what he deserves and would give her some closure. The Copycat Killer is one of those unfortunate villains with understandable motives. She also falls into the villains with tragic backstories category. She deserves to achieve revenge before meeting her demise.

She kills a lot of people but they aren’t exactly innocent. I want her to get the ultimate revenge by being the one to take down Matt, whether through murder or sending him to prison. Both feel satisfying as endings to his story. However, Based On a True Story could begin Season 3 with Matt killing Chloe’s sister, but where would the fun be in that?

(Image credit: Peacock)

Tory Has A New Role In Based On A True Story, But I Don’t Know What It Is Yet

Tory (Liana Liberato) becomes a main character in Based On a True Story Season 2. She knows Matt murders and seems fine with it. Like Nathan, she believed he could change. Things escalate towards the end of Season 2 and she kills Matt’s ex-wife, Olivia (Melissa Fumero). The actions seemingly send Tory towards a breakdown that briefly results in her kidnapping of Matt’s son, Ollie (Kellen Patino).

However, she wakes up when Matt leaves. She seems to realize that Matt isn’t this great guy. She also knows she committed several crimes that could send her right to prison besides him. Also, Matt and she are married. A lot is going on with Tory.

Tory now has a fake passport and knows she’s in trouble if she stays. Therefore, I am curious if she will decide to flee the country. It would make the most sense. However, she’s bound to see the police reports about Nathan being framed for the murders. She also knows Ava is in danger. Tory is also a character with a lot of potential directions for future seasons. I want to see where she goes as well.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Nathan Being Arrested Seems To Be Setting The Series Up For The End Or Major Changes In Any Potential Future Based On A True Story Seasons

Nathan and Ava are now in direct opposition to Matt. They cannot continue this volatile friendship and working relationship. Therefore, I think Season 3 would have to end with Matt being exposed or dying. That seems like the only believable direction for the end of that season. Matt’s death could mean the end of Based On a True Story, or it could just be a direction shift.

We now have the Copycat Killer as a potential antagonist or could see yet another killer. I would love to see Based On A True Story on the 2025 TV schedule , and I would be okay if it ends with Season 3. It would remain brilliant and not drag the concept and story too long. If it decides not to end with Season 3, then I think some revamping with a new serial killer would work as well. Matt can only get away with all this for so long.

Based on a True Story Season 2 was one of the 2024 TV shows that I was most excited to watch. It did not disappoint. Now, I hope we get at least one more season after that very thrilling season finale.