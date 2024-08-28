First Look At Kaley Cuoco's Based On A True Story Season 2 Confirms Big Change From Season 1, But I'm Glad One Thing Is Staying The Same

Based on a True Story brought Big Bang Theory and The Flight Attendant actress Kaley Cuoco to Peacock back in 2023, and the wait has been on to see the next chapter of the deadly comedy thriller. Also starring Chris Messina, the show was renewed for a second season last year, without a date for when it would arrive... until now, at least! Peacock has revealed when to expect Based on a True Story Season 2, complete with a first look that confirms a big change from Season 1.

Season 2 of Based on a True Story will premiere for Peacock Premium subscribers on Thursday, November 21. The first look doesn't give away much in the way of details for the upcoming episodes, but it does reveal a big change for Kaley Cuoco's Ava this time around. Take a look:

Unsurprisingly, Ava will no longer be pregnant when Based on a True Story comes back for Season 2. She and Nathan were expecting the imminent arrival of their child at the end of the first season, so it always seemed likely that one big change would be the parental status of the two lead characters. Plus, Kaley Cuoco has given birth to her real-life child after dealing with cravings on set.

And the Season 2 description from Peacock establishes that the action picks up when Ava and Nathan have been parents for three months, which means that there will be a time jump from the end of Season 1, but presumably not a huge one.

This time, Ava wants to focus on caring for her family and returning to work in real estate rather than indulge her obsession with true crime, while Nathan focuses on tennis. With the returns of Matt (Tom Bateman) and Tory (Liana Liberato) on top of how Season 1 ended, it's a safe bet that the Bartlett's lives will be upended not too long into the new season with a new string of murders.

Whether Matt is behind the killings (which could also put Tory in danger) remains to be seen, but Ava and Nathan may have their suspicions after the events of Season 1. Melissa Fumero of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame also joins the cast as Ava's new friend Drew.

So, with the change of Ava no longer being pregnant and the Bartletts' status as new parents, a lot about the show could be quite different in Season 2. I'm pretty relieved that one thing remains the same, however: all eight episodes of the second season will release together on November 21 of the 2024 TV schedule.

The show's genres really makes it an appealing binge-watch, and that release format clearly worked well enough in Season 1 to be brought back for Season 2. The streamer hasn't changed the show into a weekly release, which I'd say bodes well. Add in an evidently short time jump, and I think there's plenty to look forward to in the coming months.

For now, if you missed the first season of Based on a True Story, you can find it streaming in full on Peacock now. Kaley Cuoco had her real-life baby on set while filming Season 2, and the pics she shared were pretty dang adorable.