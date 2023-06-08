Based On A True Story: 6 Reasons To Watch The New Peacock Series

Peacock is a streaming service that’s quickly building up a fascinating and entertaining collection of original TV shows and movies. Some of these shows I have really enjoyed, but the TV show, Based On a True Story, may have just become my favorite Peacock original series.

It’s a very clever and witty show that improves with each episode. Based On a True Story is also better if you watch it only knowing the basic premise. This adds to its appeal and unique approach to comedy. Let me give you some (spoiler-free) reasons why you should watch this Peacock TV show.

(Image credit: Peacock)

It’s An Innovative Take On The True Crime Genre

There are many great true crime TV shows in the world of streaming services. Some of them are docuseries and some are fictionalized accounts of real events. It’s a genre that’s constantly being done really well, but, it can also become tiring, especially for non-true crime junkies. Based On a True Story attempts to create a unique spin on storytelling with more of a satirical approach.

It uses comedy to make commentary on those who love the genre a little too much and become overly involved in it. The series appreciates the craze but also offers some criticism of the world of true crime and the need to constantly consume it. The main character loves true crime podcasts but it’s loving it a little too much that may be the problem, especially if she becomes a little numb to the horrors of it.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Based On A True Story Is A Very Funny Horror-Comedy Show

Based On a True Story may advertise itself as a comedy, but don’t let that fool you. It has gore, and whether it's from a real or fantasy event in the world of the show is only shown after all the blood starts pouring. This may make it appealing to fans of popular horror movie franchises or just fans of great horror comedies.

However, it’s not all gore and blood, so comedy fans who are a little repulsed by too much horror should know there's definitely only a small percentage of it. This means there are things that horror comedy fans, or just comedy fans, or just horror fans can enjoy. Basically, it’s a show that can appeal to a variety of TV viewers, but I specifically think that horror-comedy lovers will enjoy it the most.

(Image credit: Peacock)

The Cast Is Full Of New And Familiar Faces

Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina star as a married couple, Nathan and Ava, in the new comedy. Cuoco may best be known for playing Penny for 12 seasons on The Big Bang Theory. She has also starred in the TV shows The Flight Attendant, Harley Quinn, and 8 Simple Rules, along with appearing in Prison Break and Charmed. The actress also starred in the movies The Wedding Ringer, The Man from Toronto, and Meet Cute — a deceptive Peacock original movie.

Messina may best be known for playing Daniel on The Mindy Project. He has also appeared in the movies The Boogeyman, Call Jane, I Care A Lot, Birds of Prey, Palo Alto, Ruby Sparks, Argo, and Julie & Julia. He also appeared in the shows Six Feet Under, Damages, The Newsroom, Sharp Objects, The Sinner, and Gaslit.

There are also some actors who you may not be as familiar with, such as Tom Bateman, who plays Matt. Bateman has appeared in Snatched, Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile, and Thirteen Lives. He’s also appeared on the TV shows Into the Dark, Behind Her Eyes, and Funny Woman.

All three of the leads are really good, but Bateman stands out the most. He’s really great in the role of Matt, like, really great. Some of the other supporting Based on a True Story cast include Liana Liberato (Scream VI), Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things), and Priscilla Quintana (Good Trouble).

(Image credit: Peacock)

The Show Reminds Me A Bit Of Only Murders In The Building And Santa Clarita Diet. Let Me Explain

Based On a True Story reminds me of a lot of shows, but mainly Only Murders in the Building, Santa Claria Diet, and another very popular Netflix show, which you'll recognize once you see this Peacock series. It’s easy for fans of Only Murders to see the similarities, as both are about a crime inspiring three individuals to create a true crime podcast. They’re both comedies but the tones are quite different.

Matt, Nathan, and Ava are not as charming of a trio as Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez), but they’re definitely as interesting. True Story is also just a good show to watch if you’re a fan of the Hulu series because it’ll help the wait for Only Murders in the Building Season 3 not feel as long.

The other show that it reminds me a lot of is Santa Clarita Diet, because it has a similar dark humor. Ava and Nathan also remind me a lot of Sheila (Drew Barrymore) and Joel (Timothy Olyphant), because they’re partners in crime in more ways than one. The series also sort of falls into the shows-about-anti-heroes category, similar to Breaking Bad and Ozark, but with comedy as the focus.

(Image credit: Peacock)

It Has A Few Good Shocks And Surprises

I wouldn’t say that Based on a True Story has a ton of surprising moments but there are definitely a few great twists and turns. These add to the excitement the show creates, and allow you to not get too comfortable with what you believe will happen in the series.

It leaves you a little bit on the edge, which matches the energy of the main characters. You’re never quite allowed to feel too safe in this world.

(Image credit: Peacock)

You’ll Finish Based On A True Story Wanting More

There is only an eight-episode Season 1, but the way it ends leaves the door open for many more seasons. I could definitely enjoy a few more adventures with these characters. I want to know what they do next.

Based on a True Story is available on Peacock on June 8. It’s definitely a must-watch TV show, and I’m willing to declare that it may be one of the best new shows on the summer 2023 TV schedule . It’s one of the best TV shows on Peacock.