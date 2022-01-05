Beavis And Butt-Head Creator Reveals Bizarre First Look At Middle-Aged Versions For Upcoming Streaming Movie

Fans of MTV’s legendary slacker cartoon comedy Beavis and Butt-Head got a nice surprise a couple of years ago, when it was announced that the duo were coming back to TV with a show on Comedy Central. We also found out that the metalheads’ second film was being planned, to help kick off the adventures we’d see on the new series, and now Beavis and Butt-Head creator Mike Judge has shared a bizarre first look at the now middle-aged characters for that Paramount+ movie.

When this second Beavis and Butt-Head revival was revealed in early July of 2020, we were told that this new wave of couch potato mayhem would involve our beloved dumbasses dealing with modern day issues as (gasp!!) middle-aged men. And, now that Mike Judge has shown the older twosome on Twitter , well, you can see just how odd meeting up with them again is going to be. Take a look!

Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape. pic.twitter.com/tN5rePP9KnJanuary 5, 2022 See more

WOW. Alright, obviously neither Beavis nor Butt-Head have ever been what one would call pleasant to look at, but I still think it would be fair to say that the years have not been kind to either of them. And, honestly? That’s not far off from what anyone who watched them scheme, head bang, inhale junk food, and inflict grievous bodily harm on each other would have expected.

But! I say that while still fully shocked at just how similar Beavis looks to his former teen self, while Butt-Head…uh…does not. Even seeing that Beavis has a tiny pot belly and has seemingly aged into an even angrier version of the boy we once knew, the Butt-Head transformation is stunning to a degree that I bet no one expected. Did you immediately recognize him? Because I, for sure, didn’t, and I spent far too many hours in the ‘90s watching that dope “huh, hu, huh, huh, huh,” at any and everything that was even vaguely sexual.

When the Beavis and Butt-Head movie hits Paramount+ this year, it will be the first time we’ve seen them since their brief 2011 revival , which came after the show originally ran for eight seasons (from 1993 through 1997), and one previous movie, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996). While we don’t specifically know what this new film will be about, the series is said to feature the now much older not-so-gentle men being confronted by younger generations, particularly Gen Z, and give viewers meta-commentary on themes that appeal to both groups.

Mike Judge noted in his post that the Beavis and Butt-Head movie “and more” will be coming to Paramount+ this year, and it’s unclear right now if that means the show (which was already given a two-season order by Comedy Central) is moving to the streamer, or if some of the previously planned spinoffs and specials from the new series will also be arriving there in 2022. Either way, I guess we all best be prepared for the onslaught, and go gather much TP for our bungholes before we poop ourselves with laughter.