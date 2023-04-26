Before You Watch Sweet Tooth Season 2: Things To Remember From The First Season

With hits like Steven Yeun and Ali Wong’s Beef and Keri Russell’s The Diplomat and the hyper-dramatic dating series Love Is Blind taking over Netflix in recent weeks, the streaming service is about to dive back into more of its fan-pleasing comic book fare with the Season 2 debut of Sweet Tooth, one of TV’s best fantasy-driven shows . The family-friendly apocalyptic adventure comes from the acclaimed and beloved series created by the award-winning Jeff Lemire, who helped adapt the comic-to-TV changes for Season 1 , though he wasn’t so much in the mix the second time around. Because it’s been nearly two years since Sweet Tooth won over big crowds and earned awards love , it stands to reason that fans might not be fully cognizant anymore about how things capped off.

For those who don’t have time to re-binge the show via Netflix subscription, look no further for the best Sweet Tooth refresher that candy-bar currency can buy, as we’ve pulled together all the major plot threads that viewers should have in mind when diving back into the hybrid-filled mayhem surrounding Christian Convery’s Gus, Nonso Anozie’s Big Man, and the rest of the main characters. Without further ado, let’s pinpoint all the highlights that need remembering.

Gus Is Aware He’s A Hybrid, And Was Captured By General Abbott’s Men

Sweet Tooth’s story-changing seventh episode, “When Pubba Met Birdie,” dropped the knowledge on li’l Gus that he’s actually the results of breakthrough scientific research crafted by Amy Seimetz’s affectionately-named Birdie. This understandably makes Gus upset, and causes a lapse in his usually decent judgment, as he unwittingly announces his and Big Man’s location to General Abbott and his Last Men.

But even though he was captured, Gus found happiness within the antagonist group’s headquarters by meeting the large group of other hybrids that had been rounded up by the villains. While not yet safe, he was at least among those who could truly understand him and his origins, including Naledi Murray’s adorable snout-nosed Wendy.

The Last Men Have Captured And Experimented On Many Hybrid Children

As brought up above and below, they world's hybrid population is being hunted down and imprisoned by Neil Sandilands' General Douglas Abbott, who is keeping them alive largely just as test subjects for attempts to find a cure for The Sick that has swept the globe. They'd apparently run out of test subjects, thus stopping Dr. Singh from developing the "medicine" used to keep his wife on the healthier side of things, as it was revealed early on that hybrids were being killed in order for said medicine to be created.

But after discovering the whereabouts of Aimee's Preserve, Abbott and his men now have a new and larger population of hybrid children to work with, though their plans will presumably get upended in Season 2 after Gus and the others start to revolt.

Big Man Was Shot, But Was Saved By Aimee

Jepperd was seemingly put to pasture in the Season 1 finale, as he was shot by the Last Men whenever Gus was apprehended. But he was soon rescued by Dania Ramirez’s warm and caring therapist Aimee Eden, whose efforts to face off against General Abbott resulted in the capture of all the hybrids she was caring for. It turns out Aimee has been keeping tabs on the Last Men’s radio communication, and has a location for where they’ll need to go to save their kids.

And I do mean “their kids,” as the finale revealed Big Man is himself the father of a hybrid child, though he hasn’t seen it since birth, as he initially planned on leaving his wife and kid behind out of stress and selfishness. But when he attempted to return to them, they’d already been captured.

Bear’s True Origins And Connection To Wendy Were Revealed

Having left behind her leadership role within the Animal Army to accompany Gus and Big Man on their journey, Stefania LaVie Owen’s Bear stays behind with Birdie’s former colleague Judy (Jodie Rimmer) and opens up about her past. In the finale, it’s revealed that Bear’s real name is Rebecca “Becky” Walker.

It was also revealed that Bear remembers when her foster parents were rounded up by Abbott's men, and it turns out Pigtail Wendy is actually the biological hybrid daughter of Bear’s foster parents.

The Singhs Have Been Captured, But Not All Hope Is Lost

With Aliza Vellani’s Rani Singh currently suffering from The Sick without others’ awareness, Adeel Akhtar’s Dr. Aditya Singh has been trying harder than anyone to come up with a cure, and was doing so under the guidance of General Abbott in the finale after the couple had been captured by the Last Men. But while he may have come across as the kind of doctor who would sacrifice anything to save his wife, which definitely includes innocent hybrid kids, Dr. Singh became all the more sympathetic to their cause after meeting Gus and realizing that these aren't the mindless threats that they're perceived to be.

Birdie Is Alive And Presumably Still Making Discoveries

The penultimate Season 1 episode didn’t offer any true conclusion for Birdie’s story after she sent Gus and Pubba (Richard) away together, but that changed in the final minutes of the finale. Bear called a phone number that put her through to a U.S. Army base in Alaska where Birdie is not only still alive, but appeared to be continuing her research.

For those who can't wait to see what Season 2 will look like, check out the first official trailer from Netflix below!

For those who can't wait to see what Season 2 will look like, check out the first official trailer from Netflix below!