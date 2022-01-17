Robert Downey Jr. Shares Sweet Response After Netflix's Sweet Tooth Starts Nabbing Awards

With all the amazing shows streaming right now, it’s easy to forget some serious gems that came out over the last year. Netflix’s Sweet Tooth dropped onto the streaming platform last summer, immersing millions of fans into a strange and dystopian fantasy world where human babies began being born with animalistic features. The series was well received, so much so that it has now started picking up some awards, and executive producer Robert Downey Jr. has shared a sweet post after Sweet Tooth brings home an award from Rotten Tomatoes.

With a mysterious storyline to get lost in and characters fans strive to see protected, it’s no surprise the series has started winning awards. In a new Instagram post, Robert Downey Jr. shares his gratitude for the fans and love for the “amazing hybrid family” of Sweet Tooth after the series won Rotten Tomatoes’ award for Best-Reviewed Fantasy/Sci-fi Series of 2021. You can check out the post below:

The series is based on a long-running DC comic book series of the same name, which may have contributed to some of the initial popularity of the show (not to mention having RDJ attached as a producer). The show, however, is less dark than the comic book series. This difference between the two allows the Netflix series to appeal to a broader audience, and even makes it a show a family can watch (or binge) together.

When Netflix dropped Sweet Tooth, it was really unlike anything else that was out at the time. Centered around a plague-like disease that killed an alarming number of people, it was hard for fans not to equate the show to current events as we were mid-pandemic. The differences and tone, though, made it easy for fans to still escape reality and get lost in the new fantasy/sci-fi world, especially since the talented cast does a great job in humanizing characters that had been demonized.

Based on the comment section in Robert Downey Jr.’s post, it doesn’t seem to come as a surprise to fans that Sweet Tooth is nabbing some awards. The responses contain congratulations, as well as personal experiences with the series, some fans saying that they binged the series when it came out.

Most fans seem to be more concerned with Season 2 of Sweet Tooth rather than the award-winning completed Season. It seems that with the Rotten Tomatoes award has come a reminder that Season 2 is on the way , with many fans expressing their excitement for the upcoming season.