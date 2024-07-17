Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Brought Back Most Of The OG Cast, But There's One Franchise Vet I Wish Would've Returned

Minor spoilers for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F lie ahead, so proceed with caution.

The newly released Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F manages to add some fresh concepts to the classic buddy cop franchise. Among those elements are a host of new characters, including Taylour Paige’s Jane Saunders and Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Bobby Abbott. Of course, the film also sees Eddie Murphy’s titular protagonist reuniting with a number of familiar faces. It’s honestly pretty cool to see Murphy on screen with several of his former co-stars again for the first time in decades. As a longtime fan, I was particularly pleased to see so much of the OG cast back in action for this 2024 movie release . However, there’s one franchise veteran I really wish would’ve returned.

Just so we’re clear, the goal of this article isn’t to sound ungrateful about one star not being brought back into the fold. I had a good time with the film and agree that it’s a legacy sequel done right . However, given just how many series alums popped up in the movie (which is available to Netflix subscribers ), I just can’t help but highlight this omission. What we’re going to discuss is obviously the absent actor as well as how they could’ve been included in Axel F (which should’ve been in theaters) . But, before we do that, it’s only fair that we discuss the BHC stars that did return for this installment.

(Image credit: Melinda Sue Gordon / Netflix)

Which Longtime Beverly Hills Cop Stars Came Back For Axel F?

When the fourth film in the Beverly Hills Cop series was confirmed to be in development, longtime fans likely wondered if Eddie Murphy would be the only OG cast member to appear. That was ultimately far from the case, as the movie sees Murphy teaming being joined by not one but four franchise alums. Chief among them are Judge Reinhold, who reprises the role of Det. Billy Rosewood and John Ashton, who once again plays John Taggert. In the film, the noble (and reckless) Rosewood finds himself in a dangerous situation while investigating a case. All the while, Taggert, who’s now the chief of police, finds himself trying to clean up Billy’s messes and eventually Axel’s as well.

Also joining in on the adventure is Bronson Pinchot’s eccentric Serge, who previously worked at the art gallery owned by the villainous Victor Maitland, before becoming a weapons dealer. By the events of the fourth film, Serge is a high-end real estate agent and assists Axel and co. in a way that only he can. And, last but not least, Paul Reiser also reprises his role as Jeffrey Friedman, Axel’s former partner in Detroit. While Jeff is now Deputy Chief, he must still wearily (and humorously) step in when his longtime pal wreaks havoc on the streets with his unconventional law enforcement methods.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It’s really great seeing this quartet of actors back in their respective roles, and they all get their moments to shine. I’d also be lying if I said it wasn’t particularly awesome to see Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold and John Ashton in character and sharing the screen again. And, with all of that in mind, it’s even more disappointing that one particular actor – who’s still alive – wasn’t part of the reunion.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Who’s The Franchise Veteran Who Wasn’t Included In The New Movie?

On the off chance that you’re a die-hard fan of this beloved film property and are reading this, then you probably already know who I’ve been referring to. I’m talking about Lt. Andrew Bogomil, who was played by Ronny Cox in the franchise’s first two films. The inaugural entry in the series establishes Bogomil as a by-the-book lieutenant, who oversees Rosewood and Taggert’s activities.

The lieutenant ultimately tasks Taggart and Rosewood with following young Axel Foley after he arrives in Beverly Hills and begins investigating Victor Maitland. By the end, not only does Bogomil end up assisting his allies in taking down Maitland but he also helps save Axel’s job in Detroit. Foley eventually returns the favor in Beverly Hills Cop II by helping to solve the Alphabet Crimes, which result in Bogomil being shot and left in critical condition. He eventually recovers, though, and the film concludes with him being named the new police chief.

Bogomil may not have been involved in some of the funnier moments in the Beverly Hills Cop series , but he was still a vital aspect of those first two movies. He was not only a firm ally to Axel, but he also served as a grounding presence in the midst of his peers’ wilder antics. Yes, Andrew was sidelined for the vast majority of the 1987 sequel, yet his sharp investigation skills are what set the events of the film in motion. And, of course, the great Ronny Cox, who’s now 85, deserves credit for his understated performance in the role.

Considering that the RoboCop alum is still around and has worked in recent years, it’s interesting that he didn’t appear in Axel F. He and his character are briefly honored in the movie via a photograph, though that’s certainly not as impactful as a physical appearance from the man. I’m also surprised that his absence wasn’t even addressed, which was also the case with 1994’s BCH III (a movie that Eddie Murphy still believes is a misfire ). Some of you may be wondering how Bogomil could’ve figured into this latest film, and I have a sweet idea.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

How Could Lt. Bogomil Have Been Organically Featured In Axel F?

Ronny Cox’s character wouldn’t have needed a massive role in the recent streaming release, especially given the vast amount of characters and plot threads it already contains. With that, a cameo from Cox would’ve been perfect, and it could’ve come by way of a scene involving him and John Ashton’s Taggart. Amid Taggart’s efforts to manage the chaos resulting from the film’s main conspiracy, it might’ve been nice to see him give Bogomil – his professional predecessor – a call to receive some advice. In addition to providing a nice check-in with the former chief, it would’ve also added a sentimental layer to the usually crabby Taggert.

All in all, Axel F certainly isn’t made worse by not having Ronny Cox’s Bogomil, but his inclusion could’ve provided another sweet element for what’s already a solid flick. It remains to be seen whether or not Eddie Murphy, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and co. decide to proceed with a film movie in the saga. But, if they do, I’d give Cox a call and see if he’s willing and able to jump back in.