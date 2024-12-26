Beyoncé Trolled Netflix Over Buffering Problems, But I Honestly Thought The Christmas Day NFL Game Went Off Without A Hitch

Netflix is entering the live event space, which is a big move for the streamer. The platform got its feet wet in this area by live streaming events like Chris Rock’s stand-up special , Selective Outrage and The Roast of Tom Brady. However, the true test was this Christmas, where Netflix hosted two NFL game: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, and Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens. It was the first of a three year deal between Netflix and the NFL , and it seems like things went well, despite Beyoncé trolling the streamer before the event.

Both were extremely exciting games, but it seems like those with a Netflix subscription were most looking forward to the Texans vs. Ravens game because Texas native Beyoncé was set to perform at halftime. The singer posted a tease for her performance prior to the game to get people even more excited, featuring her playing “Texas Hold ’Em” on the banjo and posing in a big hat. As a joke, her video stopped, and the classic Netflix buffering symbol appeared as a reference to the problems that can happen when streaming. You can see the video from Beyoncé’s Instagram below:

Despite this bit of scary foreshadowing of what could potentially happen when a streamer hosts a major sporting event, things went smoothly. Both games didn’t experience any noticeable technical difficulties. This was great for the streamer and any fans who may have had doubts about the platform’s capabilities for hosting live events with a lot of internet traffic. Fans who were awaiting Beyoncé’s halftime performance also were likely satisfied, as the broadcast looked great and viewers were able to experience the incredible, country-style concert in all its glory.

This felt like a trial run for the streamer, so the broadcast going well may support Netflix’s plan to host even more live events in the future. Other streamers, like Peacock and Hulu, have already expanded into the live event space, with the latter streaming the Oscars for the first time next year . However, many of those platforms already have a Live TV component built in. Netflix doesn’t host Live TV at all, and only seems interested in event media, which makes it unique. I could see this being just the beginning for the streamer, especially considering these NFL games were the first of a three year deal with the football organization.

It seemingly won’t be long before many major sporting events are broadcasted primarily on streaming. I could see even the Super Bowl being a Netflix event sometime in the future. Even though these two games went off without a hitch, the pressure for this to continue is still on. The bigger the game, the bigger the traffic to Netflix’s platform, and sports fans understandably don’t want to miss a second of a great game. Music fans also don’t want to miss a minute of a great halftime performance, especially if it’s a big name like Beyoncé. We’ll just have to wait and see if Netflix is able to continue this great streak of smooth live broadcasts as it expands.

These games were only available for a few hours after the broadcast, but Beyoncé fans can still revisit her halftime performance in a standalone special titled Beyoncé Bowl on Netflix. For more information on other content available on the platform in the near future, make sure to consult our guide on upcoming Netflix movies and TV shows .