Jenna Ortega Keeps Getting Asked About Wednesday Romance Ahead Of Season 2. ‘To Be Fair...'

The highly anticipated second season of Wednesday is about to drop on the Netflix streaming schedule this week, and as a massive fan of the first season, I couldn't be more excited. But like many fans, I found the love interest in the first season a bit off for the character. Jenna Ortega, the star of the show, keeps getting asked about the romance stuff as we head into the new season. She thinks that, "to be fair," she played it a little differently than some people might have seen it... and she has a point.

In a new interview clip posted to Entertainment Tonight's official Instagram account, the interviewer asks how “enjoyable” it was for the actress to focus on the titular character's personal struggles instead of boys this season. Ortega pushed back a bit on this notion, sharing that she didn’t see her performance in season one as focusing on boys. Instead, she explained:

To be fair, I feel like the first season I kind of played it that way anyway.

The interviewer quickly agrees that she did not give the boys anything in season one, despite the plot focusing on romantic elements with the character. Ortega continued:

I didn’t think I gave either one of the boys that much… So you know it wasn’t that different for me. It was nice to maybe focus a little bit more on the horrific aspects of Wednesday and, you know, a little bit more of the violence. So that was fun for me.

As a massive fan of all things ooey, gooey, and spooky, I'm thrilled that the Wednesday cast and production team have chosen "violence." That sounds like a blast and more in line with giving a nod to the classic character .

The romantic relationships of season one might not have worked for people, but fans seemed to love Enid and Wednesday’s relationship –I know I did. And what I’m excited about is seeing more of that mix of sugar and spice, teamwork, and collaboration between the dynamic duo.

(Image credit: Netflix)

As we get closer to the Season 2 2025 TV schedule release, I’ve got one less question thanks to Ortega’s comments about the character’s love life. But ever since watching the trailer for Season 2, I’ve ended up with even more questions . Like, who is Steve Buscemi going to play? Ever since they announced he was joining Wednesday , I’ve been super curious about his role, and the first footage didn’t really give any hints. But at least we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out!

If you were among the few who appreciated the romantic aspects of season one, I have some disappointing news: in the upcoming installment, the character will continue to give “nothing to the boys,” and I’m totally here for it. The first part of Wednesday season 2 will be available to all with a Netflix subscription , starting August 6.