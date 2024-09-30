I Loved The Romance In Nobody Wants This, But There's One Thing I Liked Even More In The Netflix TV Show

Nobody Wants This is Netflix’s latest romantic comedy series. Netflix has made plenty of popular and entertaining romantic comedy movies, but the series are rarer. Shows like Heartstopper, Dash and Lily, and other great teen romantic shows on Netflix are abundant, but adult rom-com series are few and far between. Therefore, I hope Nobody Wants This is popular enough to inspire the streaming giant to make more adult romantic comedy TV series.

Nobody Wants This proves romantic comedy series are worth the investment. Adam Brody and Kristen Bell charm you into wanting to sign up for 40 more seasons just to watch Joanne and Noah’s life together. Brody and Bell have electric chemistry. Nobody Wants This couldn’t have picked better leads. However, their characters’ romance and chemistry isn’t the only really appealing part of this series.

Warning Nobody Wants This spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Sibling Dynamics Are Just As Interesting As Joanne And Noah’s Romance

Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) each have siblings that also double as their best friends. Joanne and Morgan (Justine Lupe) host a sex and dating podcast together. They spend a lot of time together. Noah and Sasha (Timothy Simons) are equally as close. The brothers trust each other and willingly hang out together.

Joanne and Morgan’s dynamic has one of the biggest roles in Nobody Wants This because it goes through various stages. Sasha and Noah are pretty much best friends all throughout the first season.

I love shows and movies that highlight healthy relationships between siblings (bonus points if it involves real-life siblings ). Nobody Wants This makes the sibling relationships just as central to the plot as Noah and Joanne’s romance. It reminds me of some of the best romantic comedies of all time . The ones with the main protagonists who have one best friend or sibling that they complain to or talk to about their various romantic woes. It’s a tried and true romantic comedy formula.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Justine Lupe And Kristen Bell, and Adam Brody and Timothy Simons Have Great Sibling Chemistry on Nobody Wants This

Nobody Wants This made me admire Kristen Bell’s ability to have chemistry with all her screen partners. She has so many great roles that it’s easy to overlook her chemistry skills. She shines at so many aspects of her acting prowess. Bell isn’t just a master at creating romantic chemistry but making all her on-screen relationships seem authentic.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bell has plenty of chemistry with the entire cast, including Justine Lupe. Lupe and Bell’s scenes together are some of the best in Nobody Wants This because they have natural sibling energy. They seem like people who have grown up together and share this loving but complicated bond.

Timothy Simons and Adam Brody also have really good on-screen chemistry. Their relationship seems less complicated and more self-aware but equally as fascinating. It’s also kind of nice to see an older brother character who knows his younger brother is the golden child but doesn’t show hostility towards him. He finds it amusing that he’s the screw up of the family. Additionally, his life actually doesn’t fit a loser status.

His wife is a bit demanding but he has a typical family life and is doing fine career-wise. One of Nobody Wants This's best scenes is in one of the first episodes. Morgan, Joanne, Noah, and Sasha are in a car together and Joanne’s text messages from Morgan accidentally play out loud.

The texts are funny but Noah and Sasha’s responses to them is what makes the scene stand out. They’re so effortlessly funny as they play off each other and make Morgan feel bad for her texts. This scene perfectly encompasses the sibling interactions in Nobody Wants This. It also perfectly highlights the chemistry between the sibling sets and the entire cast as a whole. Nobody Wants This really is a success story on the power of cast chemistry. That’s what makes it one of Netflix’s best shows.

(Image credit: Netflix)

It Shows Complex Sibling Dynamics

A major storyline in Nobody Wants This is that Noah’s ex, Rebecca (Emily Arlook) lies to Morgan and claims Noah and her are still talking. She says he isn’t serious about Joanne. Morgan shares this information with Joanne. She then confronts Noah about it.

Noah denies everything and convinces Joanne that he’s telling the truth. This immediately makes Joanne think that Morgan made it all up to break up their relationship. This creates tension between the sisters because Morgan is upset that Joanne doesn’t believe her, and Joanne is upset that Morgan isn’t supporting her relationship and lying to her.

The sisters already had tension before this incident because of Morgan’s jealousy about Joanne and Noah’s relationship. She didn’t like how it was changing Joanne. What I loved about this storyline is that Morgan and Joanne start Nobody Wants This as a really close duo, but as the show continues, they pull apart.

They have more of a breakup storyline than Noah and Joanne. I love that the show does this because it highlights the complexities of sibling dynamics. You can be happy for your sibling but still have some jealousy or fear over losing them. Neither Morgan nor Joanne behave in the most upstanding manner because of this conflict. This makes them feel even more realistic as sisters.

This behavior and conflict also makes their eventual reunion even sweeter.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Sasha And Morgan Relationship Adds Another Layer Of Intrigue

I did not know how to feel about Sasha and Morgan’s friendship because they have really good chemistry that could easily turn romantic. It made me want to see them together as a couple, which meant I was rooting for infidelity. On TV shows and in life, I often don’t root for cheating, but in Nobody Wants This, I wanted that.

I think the whole point of Sasha and Morgan’s storyline is that they’re both on the edge of doing something very bad that could really mess up their lives and their siblings lives. Nobody Wants This Season 1 flirts with the idea of Sasha and Morgan having an affair but doesn’t make it happen.

The season also ends with Esther (Jackie Tohn) discovering Sasha and Morgan’s close secret relationship. This reveal will likely cut out any potential affair in a possible Season 2. Can’t really have an affair when your wife will be watching you. However, I do hope the show continues to explore Sasha and Morgan’s relationship, whether it stays platonic or not-so-platonic. I loved their scenes together.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sasha and Morgan Also Make Joanne And Noah’s Romance More Interesting Because Of Their Response To It

Sasha and Morgan had very different responses to Joanne and Noah’s relationship. Sasha was very supportive of it. In fact, he was basically the only member of Noah’s family who supported their relationship, even if he kind of hid his support from his wife and mother.

Morgan has the opposite response. She doesn’t support it (at first) and wants her sister back to her old ways. This leads to some early season funny reactions.

Nobody Wants This is a great romantic comedy and one of the new Netflix TV shows that surpassed expectations.

I really hope it has a season 2.