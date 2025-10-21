Are Morgan And Sasha’s Interactions In Season 1 Of Nobody Wants This Sketchy Or Not? I Had To Ask The Cast
Let's debate...
Over the last year, and in the lead-up to the premiere of Nobody Wants This Season 2 on the 2025 TV schedule, I’ve been debating with others about the relationship between Morgan and Sasha and if it will ever cross the line into something more than friendship. So, when I had the chance to interview the actors who play Morgan, Sasha and Sasha’s wife, Esther, about the new episodes, we also talked about moments from Season 1 that made this relationship questionable and if they are truly sketchy or not. So, let's break them down.
Morgan’s Sex Dream About Sasha
As we’ve waited for Season 2’s premiere on Netflix’s 2025 schedule, I’ve thought a lot about key moments from Season 1 that made me wonder if Morgan and Sasha were teetering into romance territory or not. To that point, during my conversation with Justine Lupe, I had to ask her about the sex dream she had about Sasha in Episode 7. In response, she said:
I agree with her, while this is the most explicit thing that happens, technically, it’s not like Morgan can control who she dreams about. However, what happens later in the same episode is up for more debate…
Sasha Gives Morgan A Ride Home From The Basketball Game
When I asked Timothy Simons, who plays Sasha, and Jackie Tohn, who plays Esther, about Morgan and Sasha’s last scene in Episode 7, the one where he gives her a ride home, they immediately started debating it, saying:
- Timothy Simons: I don't think that's sketchy.
- Jackie Tohn: What? Of course, it’s sketchy.
- Timothy Simons: That’s not sketchy. He's giving a friend's friend, a sister, a ride.
That disagreement led to them concluding that it’s not sketchy as long as Sasha thinks it’s completely innocent and isn’t worried about what Esther would think, as Tohn said:
Complicated is the name of the game here, and Simons could agree that if Sasha was looking over his shoulder and thinking about Esther thinking about it, then it would be suspicious. However, he stuck to his guns and maintained that it was innocent, telling me:
Tohn went on to say that “objectively,” this situation could be taken either way. However, overall, nothing happened, and Sasha “is who is is,” therefore it’s not sketchy.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Meanwhile, Justine Lupe had a slightly different take. She placed a lot of the blame on this moment being debatable on her own character, saying:
Personally, I don’t find this moment all that sketchy. However, the conversation Morgan and Sasha had about his lack of female friends and her question about whether they were friends did make it a bit weird. So, all around, I think the debate was warranted.
Morgan And Sasha’s Interaction At The Bat Mitzvah That Esther Saw
Finally, we have the moment from the end of Nobody Wants This Season 1, where Morgan and Sasha had a conversation about their relationship being a bit weird. They both admitted it’s “a little weird,” and when Morgan took Sasha’s drink out of his hands, it did feel a bit flirty. On top of that, Esther saw it all, which is not good.
When I asked Lupe about this interaction, she immediately said it was “sketch,” and noted that she thinks “it’s a ‘no.’” Meanwhile, Simons had a bit more to say about it:
This comment led to Jackie Tohn weighing the two sides of the debate, especially in relation to this scene. While Esther was livid about it, the actress who plays her could see why it’s a grey situation. Explaining the complexity of it all, she said:
Overall, this all kind of comes down to the difference between sketchy and suss. Simons made that clear to me. Specifically in regard to this moment in the finale, he explained that while it could 100% be seen as suspicious, sketchy might be taking it a step too far:
I think this is a very fair point to make, and something I’ll 100% be keeping in mind when I watch Season 2 on Thursday, October 23, with my Netflix subscription.
You probably should, too, because based on how Season 1 ended, and the fact that Esther saw Morgan and Sasha’s last “suss” interaction, I expect to see some sort of confrontation between all three of them about this odd relationship.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.