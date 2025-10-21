Are Morgan And Sasha’s Interactions In Season 1 Of Nobody Wants This Sketchy Or Not? I Had To Ask The Cast

Over the last year, and in the lead-up to the premiere of Nobody Wants This Season 2 on the 2025 TV schedule , I’ve been debating with others about the relationship between Morgan and Sasha and if it will ever cross the line into something more than friendship. So, when I had the chance to interview the actors who play Morgan, Sasha and Sasha’s wife, Esther, about the new episodes, we also talked about moments from Season 1 that made this relationship questionable and if they are truly sketchy or not. So, let's break them down.

Morgan’s Sex Dream About Sasha

As we’ve waited for Season 2’s premiere on Netflix’s 2025 schedule , I’ve thought a lot about key moments from Season 1 that made me wonder if Morgan and Sasha were teetering into romance territory or not. To that point, during my conversation with Justine Lupe, I had to ask her about the sex dream she had about Sasha in Episode 7. In response, she said:

You know, weirdly, I will say not sketchy, because I've had sex dreams about all kinds of people, some of which I have no romantic attachment to at all. And I'm just like, ‘Oh, funny, seeing you here,’ and we're having sex in the dream. Yeah, you can’t control it. It's like weird kind of under the surface. What is the dream therapy, Jungian therapy, or something like that?

I agree with her, while this is the most explicit thing that happens, technically, it’s not like Morgan can control who she dreams about. However, what happens later in the same episode is up for more debate…

Sasha Gives Morgan A Ride Home From The Basketball Game

When I asked Timothy Simons, who plays Sasha, and Jackie Tohn, who plays Esther, about Morgan and Sasha’s last scene in Episode 7, the one where he gives her a ride home, they immediately started debating it, saying:

Timothy Simons : I don't think that's sketchy.

: I don't think that's sketchy. Jackie Tohn : What? Of course, it’s sketchy.

: What? Of course, it’s sketchy. Timothy Simons: That’s not sketchy. He's giving a friend's friend, a sister, a ride.

That disagreement led to them concluding that it’s not sketchy as long as Sasha thinks it’s completely innocent and isn’t worried about what Esther would think, as Tohn said:

I guess you're right. It's not sketchy. And I guess he doesn't know at that point how – but I feel like he is a little bit looking over his shoulder. Like, ‘If Esther sees me in the car with Whore Number Two, it is not gonna go well.’ And he does it anyway. So it's not inherently sketchy, but this is what we keep discussing. It's like, it's complicated.

Complicated is the name of the game here, and Simons could agree that if Sasha was looking over his shoulder and thinking about Esther thinking about it, then it would be suspicious. However, he stuck to his guns and maintained that it was innocent, telling me:

Also, if he starts thinking, ‘Oh, like, I have to look over my shoulder, and then I don't do it,’ then it is sketchy. So, like, it's not sketchy, just giving her a ride home.

Tohn went on to say that “objectively,” this situation could be taken either way. However, overall, nothing happened, and Sasha “is who is is,” therefore it’s not sketchy.

Meanwhile, Justine Lupe had a slightly different take. She placed a lot of the blame on this moment being debatable on her own character, saying:

I feel like it's not sketchy, but Morgan made it sketchy. Inherently, it's not sketchy, but she made it weird.

Personally, I don’t find this moment all that sketchy. However, the conversation Morgan and Sasha had about his lack of female friends and her question about whether they were friends did make it a bit weird. So, all around, I think the debate was warranted.

Morgan And Sasha’s Interaction At The Bat Mitzvah That Esther Saw

Finally, we have the moment from the end of Nobody Wants This Season 1 , where Morgan and Sasha had a conversation about their relationship being a bit weird. They both admitted it’s “a little weird,” and when Morgan took Sasha’s drink out of his hands, it did feel a bit flirty. On top of that, Esther saw it all, which is not good.

When I asked Lupe about this interaction, she immediately said it was “sketch,” and noted that she thinks “it’s a ‘no.’” Meanwhile, Simons had a bit more to say about it:

I think that I could see that Esther would find that suss, but I don't think it's sketchy. I do think fundamentally, these people just are like-minded, and they are responding to that honestly. I don't think there's like that thing, like a knowing thing behind it, of like, ‘Oh, I'm flirting.’

This comment led to Jackie Tohn weighing the two sides of the debate, especially in relation to this scene. While Esther was livid about it, the actress who plays her could see why it’s a grey situation. Explaining the complexity of it all, she said:

But it like feels good and is fun and is outside of your marriage, but also isn't crossing a line, but also, ‘Oh, your wife just saw it.’ It’s like, these are the things we keep talking about, where it's like, it all objectively is and isn't at the same time. And that's why the writing is so fun and chewy. Because it's not cut and dry. They're not making out in a corner. It's like, ‘Why are these two continually drawn to each other? What is happening?’

Overall, this all kind of comes down to the difference between sketchy and suss. Simons made that clear to me. Specifically in regard to this moment in the finale, he explained that while it could 100% be seen as suspicious, sketchy might be taking it a step too far:

I think if somebody wanted to argue that it's suss, they could. But sketchy, I don't think so. Sketch, no. Suss, sure.

I think this is a very fair point to make, and something I’ll 100% be keeping in mind when I watch Season 2 on Thursday, October 23, with my Netflix subscription .

You probably should, too, because based on how Season 1 ended, and the fact that Esther saw Morgan and Sasha’s last “suss” interaction, I expect to see some sort of confrontation between all three of them about this odd relationship.