Should Morgan And Sasha Be Endgame On Nobody Wants This? We Have Conflicting Thoughts

SPOILERS AHEAD for Nobody Wants This Season 3, now streaming with a Netflix subscription.

Ever since Nobody Wants This started, I’ve had a feeling about Sasha and Morgan. I didn’t quite know what to make of it in Seasons 1 and 2 while Sasha and Esther were a married couple. However, now that they are no longer together in Season 3, I had my suspicions that something would happen between Morgan and Sasha, and here we are! The latest season saw sparks flying between the good friends during a whirlwind trip to New York City before it all took a chaotic turn by the end of Season 3. Leading me to want to do a debrief of these two.

The season ended with Sasha at a bit of an impasse between going back to Esther and taking a chance on the growing feelings between him and Morgan. Everything is all so complicated right now and could honestly go either way. So, it’s the perfect time for us to pose this question: Who do we want Sasha to end up with? When I brought up the topic to my colleague Riley, it was the perfect fuel for a friendly debate. Let’s talk out our conflicting thoughts about the 2026 TV release.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Netflix)

Why I’m Rooting For Morgan And Sasha After Season 3

Sarah El-Mahmoud:

Let’s start with where my head is at. I didn’t know I’d get here so fast, but I’m totally into the idea of Sasha and Morgan being endgame. I don’t expect this to resolve next season necessarily, but I’m really warming up to this arc playing out after the most recent season.

Now, I think a lot of this has to do with how much of a sucker I am for a friends-to-lovers romance. These two have kind of been electric since they met in Season 1, and I’m on board for friends becoming great lovers if they also have sexual chemistry. And I think they just checked off that box in New York.

The thing is, even when Sasha was with Esther, part of me shipped him with Morgan – and that poses a big problem for his future with Esther.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sasha and Esther are the kind of couple who fell in love very early in life, became inseparable, and then became parents. I think this is quite common, and so is realizing maybe they need to find out who they are outside of their relationship.

Meanwhile, what I can see between Sasha and Morgan is a real love for each other built over three seasons. I think Sasha has the kind of grounded stability Morgan needs, and Morgan has a no-nonsense vibe that could push Sasha into his higher self. Is it weird that if Sasha and Morgan end up together, both Williams and Roklov siblings are a couple? Totally. But it’s kind of a funny concept to explore for a comedy series, in my opinion. Now, take it away, Riley!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Some People Want This, But I Respectfully Don’t

By Riley Utley

Admittedly, in Season 3, I changed my tune a bit on Morgan and Sasha. I loved their scenes together, and I know…I know they have off-the-charts romantic chemistry. However, on the whole, I still don’t believe they’re endgame, or in other words, I don’t want this for them.

Ever since I recognized the romantic tension between these two, I’ve thought a lot about two things:

Up until the end of Season 2 of Nobody Wants This, Sasha was in a relationship. He also has a kid. I didn’t want him and Morgan to totally mess up his family.

If Noah and Joanne are endgame, that means Sasha and Morgan could be in-laws. Isn’t it weird if your siblings are dating? To this day, even though both Morgan and Sasha were single when they got together in Season 3, these are two hurdles I just can’t get over.

Even if I don’t know whether I want Sasha and Esther to be endgame either, I can’t deny that they have a past and a kid. I don’t want Morgan and him to do something that could completely ruin that dynamic.

In a similar vein, I didn’t want Morgan and Sasha to ruin what Joanne and Noah have. No matter how you look at that situation, it’s weird. If Morgan and Sasha break up, Noah and Joanne’s combined family is broken in a way. If they stay together…and Noah and Joanne are married…that means in-laws are dating. I don’t like that.

So, yeah, even if I understand their connection, in no world do I actually want Morgan and Sasha to be endgame.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What We’re In Agreement On

Even though it’s easy to see the issues with the logistics of Morgan and Sasha being together, it’s impossible to deny their chemistry. That’s been clear since day one. However, their trip to New York City proved that they can very much work romantically. Justine Lupe (Morgan) and Timothy Simons (Sasha) are so good together, and the sparks that happen when they share a scene are so exciting and fun to watch. So, yes, it’s fun to see them together.

And, of course, this is something the cast of Nobody Wants This has weighed in on, too. Simons simply said, “I think it’s cool when weirdos find each other”, while Lupe told Entertainment Weekly this:

I feel excited about the idea of playing it out a bit more, I feel excited by the idea of Morgan learning something. I feel like each season she’s stepping closer to understanding the reality of what she’s looking for so I’m kind of curious to see how that plays out, whether it’s with Sasha or someone else.

No matter what happens, this Nobody Wants This development definitely feels like a pivotal moment for Morgan and Sasha. We can’t wait to see it explored further. And, obviously, we both reserve the right to change our minds as the series continues. Ugh, we’re so curious what’s next!