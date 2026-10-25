The End Of Nobody Wants This Season 3 Is Beautiful, So I'm Shocked Over How 'Chaotic' It Was To Film

MAJOR spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Nobody Wants This are ahead! You can stream the series with a Netflix subscription .

The end of Nobody Wants This Season 3 was perfect to me. The project on the 2026 TV schedule wrapped up Noah and Joanne’s wedding journey as well as Joanne’s conversion to Judaism entirely, while also leaving us on a juicy cliffhanger about Sasha, Morgan and Esther . Overall, it was beautiful and romantic, and leaving the season with Noah and Joanne getting married made my heart so happy. So, I was surprised to learn that it was actually quite “chaotic” to film.

The End Of Nobody Wants This Season 3 Is Beautiful

To quickly recap, after Joanne went into the ocean to finish her conversion to Judaism , Noah asked her if they should just get married then and there. So, with Sarah Silverman’s Rabbi Eden and one random guy they found on the beach to witness the event present, Adam Brody and Kristen Bell’s characters said, “I do.” According to Bell, the entire season was building up to this, which is why it’s such a lovely ending, as she explained to Swooon :

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I love that they built the whole season up to their just talking about the wedding, and then in the last ten minutes, they give the audience everything they wanted.

Bell also said that she adored how the whole season culminated in this moment that “gives the audience everything they wanted,” which is Joanne and Noah tying the knot. Justine Lupe, who plays Morgan (she had quite the season with Sasha, by the way...), also beautifully explained that the end strips everything down to the simplest thing about Noah and Joanne: their wild love for each other:

And then it actually just strips down everything they’ve been working on the entire season, and it’s just about two people who are wildly in love getting married.

It really was so lovely to see Noah and Joanne throw away the plans they’d made (or, more accurately, Noah’s mom made) and do exactly what their hearts were telling them. They’re so in love, they couldn’t wait to make it official. And seeing them do just that on the beach right after Joanne became a Jew was remarkably beautiful.

The Final Scene Was ‘Chaotic’ To Film

However, while it was beautiful on our screens, it was not so stunning in real life. According to Brody and Bell, the elements and the light were working against them that day, so they didn’t have much time to capture this pivotal moment in Noah and Joanne’s relationship.

Adam Brody: It was chaotic. [Kristen Bell] had just come in from the ocean, which was a wild experience.

It was chaotic. [Kristen Bell] had just come in from the ocean, which was a wild experience. Kristen Bell : The waves were huge.

: The waves were huge. Adam Brody : It was, you know, we were losing light, so we had two takes.

: It was, you know, we were losing light, so we had two takes. Kristen Bell: I was incredibly sunburnt. You will see it.

Jackie Tohn, who plays Esther, piped up to say it was “elegant, gorgeous.” However, Brody kept with the chaos, saying:

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It was very windy, so it was hard to hear. You know we were in [the elements]. Even though it seems – I mean, it was a nice day at the beach. But there were some elements that’s different than doing it in a controlled environment, and especially losing the light was the biggest thing.

The “flip side” is that it looked “beautiful,” as both Brody and Lupe pointed out. So, all in all, I think the chaos was worth it. That’s because we got one of the most beautiful and romantic moments in Nobody Wants This’s three seasons.

So, I’m happy they persisted through the elements and dealt with the chaos. Now, we have a lovely wedding between Noah and Joanne, and I really hope we get to see more romantic moments like this if Nobody Wants This makes a Season 4.