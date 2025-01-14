Should Sasha And Morgan End Up Together On Nobody Wants This? Justine Lupe Has An A+ Take I Hope They Stick With

One of Netflix’s best shows of the last year was easily Nobody Wants This. It was anchored by the relationship between Adam Brody and Kristen Bell’s characters, but it was their respective fictional siblings, Sasha and Morgan, who really stole the show. Justine Lupe, who plays Morgan, recently addressed the notion of Sasha and Morgan ending up together. Ultimately, she shared a great take that I hope plays out on the second season during the 2025 TV schedule.

While the next installment of the Brody/Bell-led show is set to premiere in the back half of this year, story details are slim right now. Amid the wait for updates, Justine Lupe went on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast to talk about the rom-com series and what she wishes to see on the upcoming season. When she was asked about what she wants for the relationship between Morgan and Timothy Simons' Sasha, she shot down the notion of a romance and explained her feelings:

For me, I’m like, isn’t there so much more fun to be mined out of us becoming these weird friends than there is to destroying a family? It’s not fun.

The Succession alum has a great point. It would be much more entertaining to watch these two goofballs just get zanier with one another rather than pursue romance and throw a grenade into the already turbulent family dynamics at play. I, for one, am looking forward to more humor within the series, especially after learning about the improvised material that was included on the show. The non-traditional paths and specific details contribute to Nobody Wants This’ popularity.

Justin Lupe was pregnant while filming the first season, so one would imagine that filming the new episodes will be an interesting experience for her. The Luckiest Girl Alive alum went on to share during her interview that she had the opportunity to talk with the writers and give them feedback. At that meeting, she shared her A+ opinion. As for her thought process behind pitching the take after show creator Erin Foster revealed similar thoughts, Lupe said:

She said it before, or else I would have been way more diplomatic about… I think I would have been like, ‘You know whatever the writers decide to do, we’re OK with.’ But I definitely – we went into the writers room and had a chat. They were like, ‘We want to hear your feedback.’ And one of the things that I said, I was like, ‘I think there’s a lot to be mined out of these two being pals.

If the creative team does have Sasha and Morgan progress in this way, it’ll help ignite interest in the show. That's because it would stray from the natural hookup storyline. A friendship is much riper for storytelling material than a romantic relationship is. And, if they do have to compete with the previously predicted Brodysscance fueled by millennials (guilty!), the more flexibility with their storyline, the better.

As for what's in store for Sasha and Morgan? Time will tell, but I’m with Justine Lupe and have my fingers crossed that this fictional friendship endures. Their dynamic in Season 1 was one of the best parts of my viewing experience.

You can watch Nobody Wants This -- complete with Morgan and Sasha -- now using a Netflix subscription. Also, be on the lookout for updates involving Season 2.