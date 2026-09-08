I Am Glad Adults Season 2 Ended This Way, But I'm Worried About The Future

Adults is a brilliant comedy and maybe an even better rom-com. Well, okay, maybe not better as a romantic TV show than a comedy, because it’s one of the best comedies I have seen in a while. However, the romantic parts are just as captivating as the comedy.

It’s even better than some of the best LGBTQ+ romantic movies. Paul Baker (Jack Innanen) and Anton (Owen Thiele) are Adults’ "It" couple. However, I wasn’t confident about their future on the show. Therefore, I was pleasantly surprised by the end of Season 2.

Warning: Adults Season 2 spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

(Image credit: FX)

I Love That Anton And Paul Baker Ended Up Together, But Now I Am Worried About What Happens Next

I expected Anton and Paul Baker not to end up together at least until Season 4. The show even introduces a new guy, who I thought would become Anton’s Season 2 love interest, while Paul and Issa (Amita Rao) continued to figure out that they no longer worked as a couple.

I cheered when Anton and Issa ran to find Paul, but I can’t deny it made me a little worried. It’s very rare that a couple who start dating in Season 2 last for several seasons, if not until the series ends. However, it’s not impossible. We have seen sitcom couples unexpectedly get together and manage to stay together for the rest of the series (ex. Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Monica (Courteney Cox). That could become Anton and Paul’s future on Adults.

However, I suspect some conflict and a breakup or two before Adults reaches its conclusion.

(Image credit: FX)

Issa's Speech Really Emphasized The Importance Of These Characters' Friendships

In real life, a friend dating another friend’s ex, especially so soon after a breakup, can be seen as an extreme betrayal. Therefore, I wouldn’t support Paul and Anton getting together in real life. But because this is fiction, I cannot help but adore them as a couple. Nonetheless, I also never felt like Issa and Paul were this madly in love couple. Therefore, their breakup seemed inevitable.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, I still think if Paul and Anton’s relationship hurt her, then her emotions and reactions would be completely valid. I was surprised that she gave this speech in support of it. She values her friendship with Anton more than any fleeting romance with Paul. It’s an amazing act of friendship and a gesture of true love. She lets Anton go after the man he loves without any guilt because she once dated him too.

It’s a beautiful moment and act of friendship that only works in fiction.

(Image credit: FXX)

I Also Loved The Billie And Samir Twist. It Adds An Unexpected Complication That I Wasn't Expecting So Soon

Billie (Lucy Freyer) and Samir (Malik Elassal) always seemed like a couple that would eventually happen on Adults. However, I expected them to start developing feelings over the course of many seasons. I wasn't expecting it to happen as the Season 2 twist.

If Adults gets a Season 3 renewal, this already makes the friend dynamic very complicated. Almost the entire house would have slept together at some point. Samir and Billie will likely keep hooking up in secret, and that should make for a fun Season 3 plot.

Adults is still one of the best shows about Gen Z life, and Season 2 just proves it even more.

Stream Adults on Hulu.