Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of The Gilded Age.

The Gilded Age is one of those HBO shows that got the world talking, largely thanks to its incredible cast of Broadway icons and connection to Downton Abbey. The fourth season has been a blast for those with a HBO Max subscription, with the latest episode featuring a huge twist for Louisa Jacobson's Marian Brook. It seems like she might be pregnant, but my mind went to another place.

The Gilded Age's Season 4 premiere had some high stakes drama, and fans went crazy when Marian and Larry had sex after getting caught in a storm. Since then she's been avoiding the Russell boy, but she's now in the midst of a pregnancy scare after suffering from nosebleeds. But is she really with child?

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Could There Be Another Explanation for Marian's Nose Bleeds?

While Marian and her doctor seem to think that she's pregnant due to the chronic nosebleeds, my head went to another place. Namely her job at the settlement house on the Lower East Side. She's been shown tending to ill New Yorkers, so I thought that the pregnancy might be a red herring for her actually contracting something from that gig. After all, she mentioned the settlement house by name multiple times throughout the episode, which was titled "Good Taste."

Call me a conspiracy theorist, but I thought that it was too obvious and wild for Marian to get pregnant. After all, she and Larry only had sex one time! What are the odds that this would actually result in a child? Only time will tell, but the stakes are high for Louisa Jacobson's character.

(Image credit: HBO)

Marian has been actively avoiding Larry since their tryst, with the Van Rhijn niece harboring a ton of shame and worry about what it could mean for her reputation in New York society. The only thing that could further ruin her chance at marrying well is having a child out of wedlock, which I'm sure would mortify her Aunts, as well as any future suitors.

If Marian is indeed pregnant, it could also have major implications on Larry Russell, who is coming into his own as a businessman in New York City. He apologized for letting his desires get the better of him, but there are some things that words can't solve. Pregnancy outside of marriage in the year 1885 is definitely on that list.

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We'll just have to see if my conspiracy theory about Marian ends up being true, or if she gets confirmed as pregnant in future episodes. The drama on The Gilded Age is heating up for a variety of characters in Season 4.

The Gilded Age airs new episodes Sundays on HBO as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Whether she's sick or pregnant (or both) stakes are super high for Marian.