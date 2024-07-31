Charlie Hustle & The Matter Of Pete Rose: What To Watch If You Liked The HBO Docuseries

When it comes to consequential and controversial baseball players from the 20th century, or the history of the sport for that matter, few names carry as much weight as Pete Rose. That legacy, both the good and the bad, was perfectly detailed in the four-part HBO documentary, Charlie Hustle & the Matter of Pete Rose, which is currently available to anyone with a Max subscription .

But, you probably know that by now and chances are, you’re looking for similar documentaries that touch on similar athletes, topics, and scandals. Well, worry not, because we’ve put together a rundown of 10 great documentaries that should do the trick. Some of these are what you could consider the best sports films of all time.

4192: The Crowning Of The Hit King (2010)

Released in 2010, Terry Lukemire’s 4192: The Crowning of the Hit King tells the story of how Pete Rose became the most prolific hitter in Major League history on the night of September 11, 1985, the night he broke what was long considered an unbreakable record.

Unlike Charlie Hustle & the Matter of Pete Rose, which focused a lot of its time on the Cincinnati Reds legend being banned from baseball and his quest to be reinstated, this documentary, which J.K. Simmons narrates, primarily centers on that historic night in question. If you want more of a focus on the on-field action, this is the way to go.

Rent/Buy 4192: The Crowning of the Hit King on Amazon.

Ken Burns' Baseball (1994)

Ken Burns’ 1994 hours-long documentary, simply titled Baseball, is without a doubt the most ambitious, thorough, and enlightening exploration of America’s pastime to ever hit the small screen. Split up into nine parts (each is described as an inning), Burns’ film dives deep into the history of the sport from its early days in the 19th century up until 1992, detailing figures like Ty Cobb, Hank Aaron, and Pete Rose and the “Big Red Machine” Cincinnati Reds of the 1970s.

Stream Ken Burns’ Baseball on Hoopla.

Buy Ken Burns’ Baseball on Amazon.

Say Hey, Willie Mays! (2022)

If you want to take a deep dive into the life, career, and legacy of one of the most important baseball players, and American athletes, of all time, then it’s time to check out Say Hey, Willie Mays!, the 2023 HBO documentary about the trailblazing hall of famer. Directed by Nelson George, this emotional and entertaining documentary paints a loving portrait of the late New York / San Francisco Giant, who helped change the sport and pop culture in general during his 23-season career.

Though not nearly as long as Charlie Hustle, this impactful film makes the most of its 99-minute runtime to create a unique and unforgettable experience.

Stream Say Hey, Willie Mays! on Max.

The Captain (2022)

In addition to being involved with some of the best SNL sketches with athletes and showing up in one of the best Seinfeld episodes , New York Yankees legend and hall of famer Derek Jeter was also the center of a rather engaging 2022 ESPN documeseries. Titled, The Captain, the seven-part series charts Jeter’s story from his childhood and early days as a promising baseball player to being the centerpiece of one of the biggest dynasties in American sports history.

Similar to Charlie Hustle & the Matter of Pete Rose, the series also dives into the personality of its subject, one that is beloved by certain fans and detested by so many others.

Stream The Captain on ESPN+.

O.J.: Made In America (2016)

One of the best true crime shows , O.J.: Made in America is part sports documenary and part exploration of American culture throughout the latter part of the 20th century. Sure, O.J. Simpson, his hall of fame career, pop culture presence, and his part in the “trial of the century” are all major parts of this Oscar-winning epic, but it’s about so much more than that.

Released nearly a decade before O.J. Simpson passed away at 76 , it peels back the layers of his life and place in a complicated and dangerous world. You’ll learn a lot about the “Jucie” but you’ll learn even more about the world in which he lived and which created him.

Stream O.J. Made in America on Netflix.

Buy O.J. Made in America on Amazon.

Arnold (2023)

Like Pete Rose, Arnold Schwarzenegger has what can best be described as a complicated life. The bodybuilder-turned-actor is one of the most decorated action stars of the 20th century and is known around the world thanks to his classic one-liners and box office dominance, but there’s also much more to his story.

This is told throughout Arnold, a 2023 Netflix documentary series that looks deep into the soul of the Hollywood legend and begins to piece together the man behind the legend.

Stream Arnold on Netflix.

No No: A Dockumentary (2014)

If you’re looking for colorful characters and wild stories from 1970s baseball, look no further than No No: A Dockumentary. Released in 2014, Jeff Radice’s documentary tells the story of Dock Ellis, the late Pittsburgh Pirates catcher best known for throwing a no-hitter under the influence of LSD. Yeah, this one is wild, but it also goes beyond just covering the legendary feat and paints a lovely portrait of the man behind the legend and the remarkable life he led after his career ended.

Stream No No: A Dockumentary on Prime Video.

The Last Dance (2020)

Yeah, The Last Dance is primarily about Michael Jordan and his six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls, but this legendary 2020 docuseries is also about how members of the iconic team became ingrained in the culture of Chicago and America as a whole. Much like Charlie Hustle & the Matter of Pete Rose, this ESPN doc is full of in-depth and entertaining interviews with sports gods, and you may be wondering who has the bigger ego: Pete Rose or Michael Jordan.

Stream The Last Dance on Netflix.

Buy The Last Dance on Amazon.

Once Upon A Time In Queens (2021)

One of the great 30 for 30 documentaries , Once Upon a Time in Queens tells the story of the 1986 World Series champion New York Mets, and the raucous group of big leaguers who made the team so much fun to watch. A perfect balance of on-field action and behind-the-scenes drama involving the likes of Darryl Strawberry, Keith Hernandez, and manager Davey Johnson, this multi-part documentary is a must for baseball fans and anyone who loves a wild story.

Stream Once Upon a Time in Queens on ESPN+.

Buy Once Upon a Time in Queens on Amazon.

Long Gone Summer (2020)

Many of us either didn’t live through Pete Rose’s career and fall from grace or were too young to understand the importance of his lifetime ban from baseball following his betting scandal, but a lot of us were there in the summer of 1998 to witness the epic home run race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa to break Roger Maris’ all-time single-season record.

The 2020 ESPN documentary, Long Gone Summer recounts that monumental season as well as the fallout of the massive steroid scandal that has essentially left two of the biggest sluggers of all time out of the Hall of Fame. A must watch for any baseball fan.

Stream Long Gone Summer on ESPN+.

Buy Long Gone Summer on Amazon.