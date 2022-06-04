Chris Evans Shares New Gray Man Image, And His Knives Out Sweater Might Have Some Competition For Best Look

Chris Evans’ Captain America had just hung up his vibranium shield and received his happy ending in Avengers: Endgame just months prior to when Knives Out hit screens. Rian Johnson’s already iconic whodunnit featured the actor as the sly Ransom Drysdale, who wore a white cable knit sweater whilst being absolutely despicable. Obviously his sweater moment went viral, but did the actor just find another memorable costume moment for The Gray Man?

The actor will play another baddie in the Russo Brothers’ upcoming Netflix movie The Gray Man, coming this summer. Ahead of his latest role, Chris Evans has shared a look for his character Lloyd Hansen, and it’s certainly a fashion moment. Check it out:

With a little over a month to go until The Gray Man is released, Chris Evans took to Instagram to tease the villainous character who will face off against Ryan Gosling’s Court Gentry, who is a CIA black ops mercenary. Gentry will be forced to go on the run after his former colleague, Evans’ Hansen, leads a manhunt to capture him. The Russos have already teased that the Captain America actor is something of “America’s Asshole” in this movie. Between the haircut, mustache and peculiar polo, it might need to go head-to-head with this Knives Out moment:

Ok, so those are the two Chris Evans villain looks about to go up against one another. Don’t vote on this ‘who wore it better’ at the moment because we haven’t seen The Gray Man yet, and the comparison would be unfair, but we’ll be keeping this in mind as we get ready to check out one of Chris Evans’ next movies . Before we see The Gray Man, he’ll voice Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s latest movie, hitting theaters on June 17.

Following Chris Evans’ career, it is interesting how his post-Captain America era is panning out. There’s clearly a reaction to steer away from these classic hero roles and do something different. The Gray Man filmmaker Joe Russo recently shared that Evans told the Russos while wrapping his last two Avengers movies , which they also directed, that he wanted to take risks moving forward and “play challenging characters.”

It’s exciting to see Chris Evans very much take this on with movies like Knives Out and The Gray Man. Check out the trailer for The Gray Man :

The movie that also stars Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton and Jessica Henwick is reportedly the most expensive film Netflix has ever produced, at a reported $200 million budget. It’s likely set to be another big hit for the streaming site, which collaborated with the Russos on 2020’s Extraction, which has since become one of the most streamed Netflix original titles of all time. The Gray Man drops on Netflix this July 15.