The Russo Brothers Hype Chris Evans In The Gray Man With An A+ Avengers: Endgame Reference

Joe and Anthony Russo are known for directing two Captain America films and the last two Avengers films. The latest project from these brothers is Netflix's The Gray Man, where Chris Evans won't be playing a Captain America-type again, but rather a sociopath named Lloyd Hansen who leads a manhunt to capture a CIA mercenary after discovering the agency’s dark secrets. While the Russo Brothers know these two roles couldn’t be further apart from each other, they've also proven that you can take Chris Evans away from the Avengers, but you can’t take the Avengers away from Chris Evans. The Russo Brothers hyped Chris Evans in The Gray Man by throwing us an Avengers: Endgame A+ reference.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Captain America’s ass in the Marvel films, and apparently neither can the Russo Brothers. These directors retweeted an interview they did with Den of Geek about Chris Evans’ new role as a sociopath by referencing a unique connection between Captain America and Lloyd Hansen.

We turned @ChrisEvans from America’s Ass to America’s Asshole…#TheGrayMan https://t.co/8ZXDrEPd92May 18, 2022 See more

Captain America is known for a lot of things, like being a WWII soldier brought to the present after being frozen for decades, his romance with Peggy Carter, his star-centered shield and also… his ass. He's probably one of the few superheroes to earn that kind of attention for those buns of steel. You can thank Avengers: Endgame for putting this on our radar, as Captain America fights the 2012 version of himself in the movie while trying to retrieve the Mind Stone. The fight had a hilarious conclusion, as our favorite Captain gave his butt its deserving recognition.

The story behind that recognition in Avengers: Endgame was that Chris Evans never felt like his costume in the first Avengers movie complimented his ass very much. This moment was referenced and added during reshoots for Avengers: Endgame, and it took advantage of the defeated 2012 Cap down on the ground with his butt in the air. We all thought the same thing- “That is America’s ass.”

Chris Evans' role in The Gray Man will be a far cry from Captain America , in that this will be an antagonistic role that will add flexibility to the Marvel actor’s talents. Based on the gnarly bruises Evans acquired during filming and that distinguishable ‘stache , I think it’s safe to say that we’re likely to see Chris Evans in a whole new light, or in this case, darkness. Based on how Chris Evans describes his character’s villainous personality , Lloyd Hansen thinks that the bad things he does are for the best, and that we should “almost fear his smile more than his scowl.” I think it's safe to say we can trust the Russo Brothers' judgment in being able to recognize Chris Evans' potential with portraying both good and evil.