Cobra Kai: 9 Questions We Have After Season 5

Cobra Kai Season 5 has come to a close after an intense, action-packed installment that saw some characters return from the past, and our favorites continue to have awesome stories. But, with the Cobra Kai Season 5 ending leaving us with so many questions, one really has to wonder what the show has in store next.

While Season 6 of the series hasn’t been confirmed just yet, I’m sure it won’t be long until we hear an update on where Cobra Kai is heading, but in the meantime, there are some questions that Season 5 left me wondering. For those who are just like me and need answers, here are nine questions that I can’t stop thinking about.

Where The Heck Is Kreese Going To Go?

If you remember from the end of Season 5, it was revealed that Kreese literally broke out of prison. While he was falsely imprisoned back at the end of Season 4 by Terry Silver, it’s still surprising to see him somehow break out using the key card from his therapist and a doctor’s disguise.

However, one really needs to wonder where the heck Kreese is going to go. In the Karate Kid movie series , he was never really beloved, and while he did have some personal connections to some of his students, like Johnny and Tory (played by Peyton List), I doubt anyone is going to really offer him sanctuary. And it’s not like he can go back to Cobra Kai.

Who Is Going To Take Over Cobra Kai?

In the Season 5 finale of Cobra Kai, we finally see Terry Silver, one of the most vicious villains from the series, get exposed for all of his crimes and be led away by the police. For a moment, everything feels right in the world.

But the real question is: who is going to take over Cobra Kai now?

A part of me feels that Johnny might end up stepping back up to the plate again, but it feels like these last two seasons have been him really stepping away from the ‘Cobra Kai’ branding and creating his own studio. Another possibility is the new character to Cobra Kai, Kim Da-Eun , who really wasn’t seen that much during the final fight. The questions are endless.

Who Is Going To Compete In The Sekai Taikai Tournament?

Another big plot point of Season 5 was both Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Fang (their unofficial name by Stingray) competing against each other to see who would end up in the world championship of karate, known as the Sekai Taikai Tournament.

In Episode 8, both teams are given a shot, but with Terry in jail now and the fate of Cobra Kai uncertain, one can’t help but wonder what is going to happen next for these teams and if they are even going to continue to go to this championship.

Is Silver Going To Get Out Of His Legal Troubles?

Something that I wanted to point out is that just because Silver was arrested at the end of the Season 5 finale of Cobra Kai, that doesn’t mean we’re in the clear just yet. I still think there’s a big possibility that Terry could possibly get a great lawyer and somehow get out of all of this.

The show’s co-creator, Jon Hurwitz, teased that it’s possible Terry could return for that very reason in an interview with Gizmodo , saying that while he’s off the metaphorical chess board right now, there’s a possibility he could be back, mentioning that Silver “has the money for a good attorney.”

Is Kumiko Going To Show Up Again?

Chozen (played by Yuji Okumoto) has made a couple of appearances throughout the show and then became a pretty big character in Season 5 as he partnered with Daniel LaRusso ( played by Ralph Macchio ) to take down Silver. As he starts to grow close with Daniel, Johnny and everyone else, he confesses during a night out that while he never married, the one person he always had feelings for was Kumiko.

Kumiko was Daniel’s love interest in the second Karate Kid film and appeared in Season 3 of the show. Before Chozen went off with the others in their limo, he left a message for Kumiko late at night mentioning how he’d like to see her again. This sort of leaves a possibility for Kumiko to possibly return - and honestly, Chozen deserves all the happiness in the world.

What’s Next For Carmen And Johnny And Their Growing Family?

And the baby makes three - no, four - wait, five? There’s a lot of people in this family.

Carmen and Johnny were surprised in Season 5 when it was announced that she was expecting, despite them using protection, but she and Johnny are actually excited. When he tells both Miguel (Carmen’s son) and Robbie (Johnny’s son), both are equally excited, as well.

But, I can’t help but wonder what could be next for this growing family. I worry for Carmen with all the stress she’s gone through with Miguel, and Johnny with Cobra Kai, and that can’t be good for a baby. There’s also the fact that Robbie and Miguel’s friendship is still a work in progress and anything can happen at any time. I hope it all works out.

Are Sam And Miguel Going To Stay Together?

At the end of Season 5, Miguel and Sam (who had sort of been going through her own identity crisis after the tournament) made up and got back together after the big fight at Cobra Kai, admitting to each other that they did love the other.

Personally, I do think they are a cute couple, but this isn’t the first time that they have broken up and gotten back together. I have a feeling that if Season 6 comes, we’re going to be experiencing some interesting dynamics between these two.

What’s Going To Happen To Kenny Now?

Kenny, played by Dallas Dupree Young, was actually promoted to a regular character in the Cobra Kai Season 5 cast, and was a mentee of Robbie for a time before he turned on him. Once he discovered Silver’s lies about the tournament, he ended up throwing away his Cobra Kai jacket along with the others, leaving the dojo.

I can’t help but feel bad for the kid, considering he was misled. I wonder what’s going to be next for him after everything, because even if he did get back at his bullies at first, he’s taken it too far and become a bully himself and now, knowing what he knows, you can’t help but hope he’ll pull through.

Are We Ever Going To See Miguel’s Dad Again?

I really don’t think this is the last we'll see of Miguel’s dad in Cobra Kai.

In the Season 4 ending of Cobra Kai, it was revealed that Miguel went to go find his biological father in Mexico. In the first couple of episodes of Season 5, we see him meet said biological father there, but he never gets the chance to tell him that he is his son, because Miguel finds out how terrible he is. And as soon as Miguel leaves, he ends up finding Johnny waiting for him outside.

It makes me wonder if Miguel’s father is going to show up once again. I don’t think they would introduce this character just for him to have one appearance and never return.

Cobra Kai Season 5 might be over, and now we have to wait for the next announcement to see if there’s a Season 6, and hope some of these questions are answered. I suppose I’ll have to be patient - or practice some sick karate moves.