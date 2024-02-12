Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña Just Described Season 6, And His Choice Of Words Sound Painful

Cobra Kai's final season is in production, and Xolo Maridueña is making it sound like a pretty incredible experience so far. The actor did a wild amount of pushups to prepare for the upcoming episodes, and that might not have been enough. Being on the set of this Netflix series is an experience, and his choice of words to describe it sounds pretty painful.

As we wait to binge Cobra Kai's final season with our Netflix subscriptions, Xolo Maridueña was on hand at the Saturn Awards to give a brief statement to Entertainment Tonight about working on it. It sounds like Maridueña is putting in some hard work on the set, and honestly, his comments make me wonder if he's going a little too hard:

It is back-breaking -- it's intense. Just know that everyone is gonna be super excited to see the season.

If it wasn't clear from William Zabka's intense workout video, the Cobra Kai cast is putting in some work to deliver a wild final season of the series. The final season will follow the teens as they prepare to put their karate skills to the test on the international stage. We're still waiting on specific details on what the story will be about exactly, though we have put together what to know about Season 6 ahead of the new episodes.

As for what Xolo Maridueña thinks about the final season, the actor shared his thoughts about that as well. To work on the set of the long-running series, the actor shared what a great privilege to work on a season with so many legends of The Karate Kid franchise:

I feel like it is a great end chapter to this Karate Kid legacy. It's such an honor to get to work with the OGs, of course, Ralph [Macchio] and Billy [Zabka], our Karate Kids, and to get to send them off is a pleasure.

It seems like the movie will be the end of the story for William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence and other characters, but maybe not Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso. It's confirmed that Macchio will reprise his role in a new movie in The Karate Kid franchise alongside Jackie Chan, presumably unifying the Jaden Smith-led reboot film and the other stories in the franchise.

As of writing, it's unclear what role Cobra Kai plays in the upcoming movie, if any. With so many franchises embracing the ideas of a multiverse and alternate timelines, there is a possibility that this movie exists without mentioning the series at all.

I would think that would be the wrong path to go but I have a bias as a fan of Miguel and other beloved characters who would be left out if Cobra Kai is ignored. It would also feel a little weird as a fan to jump into a new movie that doesn't reference the series at all given it's largely responsible for the renewed interest in The Karate Kid. At least we'll have this final season to still look forward to, which will give the franchise an opportunity to get a proper ending and close out the story fans have followed for years.

As the cast works hard on the final season of Cobra Kai, readers can rewatch the entire series thus far over on Netflix. It's home to the biggest and most intense fight scenes of any Netflix original, and is worth a second look for anyone who believes otherwise.