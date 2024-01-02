William Zabka's Wildly Impressive Workout Video Has Me Stoked For Cobra Kai's Final Season

The final chapter is upon us, and while we know Cobra Kai Season 6 will likely arrive on the 2024 TV schedule, we're still waiting on an official release date. While I like to spend my wait speculating on where the final episodes will leave our characters, William Zabka took a more active approach. And the Johnny actor did this by getting into the gym to kick off the new year, and his wildly impressive workout video has me stoked for the final season of the Netflix hit.

When I heard that William Zabka broke his toe during a fight scene in Cobra Kai and kept going, I assumed he was tough. However, nothing could've prepared me for the minute-long workout video he dropped on X, which is a montage of him throwing hands to Trans-Siberian Orchestra's "Carol of the Bells." For those that haven't seen it, take a look and be amazed:

#🦅 pic.twitter.com/YrkAQ0hgo2January 2, 2024 See more

William Zabka is 58, and he's doing kip-ups better than most people decades younger can do. Not only that, he's throwing punches and kicks just as well as Johnny Lawrence does in the show, which I guess shouldn't be surprising given the story mentioned above where even a broken toe wouldn't sideline him from filming. It's fantastic to see the real-life Johnny Lawrence kicking ass, especially since Zabka is more successful than his character counterpart.

I also think it's great to see William Zabka staying in as shape like his co-star Xolo Maridueña did over the strikes, and now I'm hoping to see Johnny and Miguel share some fight scenes before the series ends. I'm assuming that's possible, though I'm not sure who the adults are to fight now that Terry Silver, one of The Karate Kid's most vicious villains, is out of the picture.

There's also the growing question of what's going on after Cobra Kai, as it's growing more likely the adventure will expand beyond the boundaries of a Netflix subscription. There's a new movie coming that will blend the original franchise with the reboot that featured Jackie Chan, but it's still not 100% clear what role Cobra Kai plays in it.

We know Ralph Macchio will be involved in the theatrical future of The Karate Kid, but what about William Zabka? If this workout video is any indication, he's undoubtedly in good enough shape to continue to play Johnny Lawrence, though time will tell if he's brought into the new adventure. After all, the story of this franchise lies primarily in Miyagi-Do, so it may be that Sony wishes to leave Cobra Kai and its legacy behind in the acclaimed Netflix series.

In the meantime, we still have much to look forward to, as Cobra Kai's final season will hopefully arrive at some point this year. Here's hoping for some excellent fight scenes for Johnny Lawrence and that we'll get some more opportunities to see him kick ass beyond the series ending.