Cobra Kai's Peyton List Just Landed Another Streaming TV Series That Sounds A Little Spooky

Peyton List has kept busy over on Netflix as one of the stars of Cobra Kai , but she’s expanding her streaming horizons with a new project for a different platform. The actress is attached to star in a new young adult drama on the way to Paramount+, and she’ll be playing a very different kind of character than Cobra Kai’s Tory. In fact, things could get pretty spooky for List’s new character!

Paramount+ has given a series order to a new project that will star Peyton List, tentatively titled School Spirits. The streamer already gave the show an order for eight episodes, which will center on List’s teenage character who is stuck in the afterlife. She decides that she’ll investigate her own mysterious disappearance, and she’s not the only one stuck in limbo. She’ll be joined by some fellow students who are in the afterlife with her.

School Spirits (which may be renamed as the show goes further into development and production) is based on a graphic novel by Maria Nguyen and Nate and Megan Trinrud. Nate and Megan Trinrud (who are siblings) also wrote the pilot and will serve as executive producers on the project. Potential viewers can’t start reading the source material to prepare for the show just yet, however, as the graphic novel will be published in the fall of 2023.

At the time of writing, Peyton List is the only star attached to School Spirits, but Oliver Goldstick is on board as showrunner and executive producer. Goldstick has plenty of experience on hit TV projects, including Pretty Little Liars and Ugly Betty. He’s also no stranger to hit streaming TV projects, as he has served as an executive producer on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for Disney+ subscribers . Director Max Winkler of Cruel Summer, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and American Horror Story experience will direct the pilot.

All things considered, Paramount+ is putting all the pieces in place that could combine to form its next young adult hit. The streamer’s iCarly revival has been a standout among its programming for subscribers to the service , with a number of stars from the original series reprising their roles for some more adult stories. School Spirits doesn’t exactly sound like the kind of show that would ever crossover with iCarly, but Paramount+ subscribers have reason to have faith in the streamer when it comes to young adult content.

A big question worth considering is what Peyton List starring in School Spirits means for Tory on Cobra Kai. The character won the All Valley tournament in Season 4 ( which was List’s first as a series regular ), and the trailer for Season 5 revealed that she’s going to be back when the show returns in September. Cobra Kai has been a big hit for Netflix subscribers ever since it made the move over from YouTube , so a Season 6 seems pretty likely. Will the Paramount+ starring gig mean less of List as Tory on Netflix?