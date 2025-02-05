"Side Effects Include Irritation": Critics Have Seen Kinda Pregnant, And Amy Schumer's Netflix Comedy Sounds Like A Bun That Should Have Stayed In The Oven Longer

Critics can be a rough lot, and that’s something important to always keep in mind when evaluating not just the 2025 movies, but any sort of filmed entertainment in the foreseeable future. The tendency exists for clever, brutal reviews to pop up when something is universally skewered. So far, early reactions to Amy Schumer’s potential Netflix subscription-driving comedy Kinda Pregnant have lived up to that wisdom.

While we’re clearly in the early phases of reactions to director Tyler Spindel’s new rom-com, there has been anything but bliss in the evaluations that have popped up. The new comedy has been torn to shreds nearly across the board.

MovieWeb’s write-up, from critic George Edelman, addresses an early moment setting up the story's crux is apparently all one needs to know if they’re ready for Kinda Pregnant. Let's just say that even with an open mind, there are plenty of doubts that this flick will be known as one of the best rom-coms of all time with a synopsis like this:

Personal disaster strikes when her best friend for life, Kate (Jillian Bell), gets pregnant first, learning this news while tweezing ingrown hairs on the toilet with her husband, and if you're not onboard with that, it's unlikely Kinda Pregnant is for you.

It’s a good thing that this Will Forte co-starring effort isn’t the only new title arriving on February 2025’s first week of streaming debuts ahead of Valentine's Day. One could imagine a lot of grumpy viewers taking to social media with threats to cancel their accounts after being hypothetically bamboozled into what looked like a fresh romantic laugh fest.

I’d totally believe that kind of gaslighting to be a possibility, thanks to William Bibbiani over at The Wrap wasting no time in his review, which goes for the throat in his opening paragraph. And the picture certainly doesn’t recover at any point after these thoughts:

For thousands of years, it’s been believed that laughter is the best medicine. Unfortunately, it appears that the laughs in the new Netflix comedy “Kinda Pregnant” have been recalled. What’s worse, the side effects include irritation, drowsiness and a very dull headache.

Trust us when we tell you that this isn’t merely a parade of snarky zingers. In fact, THR ’s review for Kinda Pregnant highlighted where the key disappointments seemed to stem from. As critic Lovia Gyarkye cites, the main engine that’s supposed to drive the laughs isn’t quite firing on all cylinders.

It’s a staid affair, coasting on its zany premise and a handful of amusing moments. The central friendship is so underdeveloped it inspires questions about why the two characters are still in touch, and Schumer doesn’t quite balance the emotional and comedic requirements of her character in a meaningful way. The result is a film composed of awkward gags and stilted poignancy.

Perhaps the harshest cut of all against Kinda Pregnant came from critic Adrian Horton. Covering the movie in her rundown for The Guardian , Horton invoked a very common criticism when it comes to streaming originals:

It doesn’t help that the 100-minute film has the stale flavor of Netflix content: overlit, undercooked, checking off boxes by sticking a bunch of funny people together and hoping for the best.

At this point, things look pretty dire for Amy Schumer and her work on Kinda Pregnant. But at this point, we need to keep in mind that streaming movies don’t always make their bones with the critics. Also, as previously stated, we're early in the reaction cycle for this project, so the tide could turn as more reviews go online.

Even then, viewers tastes don’t always align with the professionals, and it’s going to come down to your own mindset when deciding if this story is right for you. Audience scores do tend to rise higher than critics'. So before we put this baby to bed, take a look at the trailer for Kinda Pregnant, and take it as your cue to make up your own mind on whether you’ll roll the dice:

Kinda Pregnant | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If that looks like your type of movie, then Kinda Pregnant is waiting for you to rock the cradle with laughter on Netflix. Who knows? You might discover a fresh entry that deserves to be on the list of best Amy Schumer lines, and it could be a good time!

That being said, if you happen to take the chance and dislike the results, then Immaculate and The First Omen are waiting for you to cleanse your palette. Provided that you have a Hulu subscription, of course. Can't keep all the movie babies in one nursery.