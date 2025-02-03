New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (February 3 -9)

February is getting underway and while the month may be short in terms of days, it’s not starting out that way in terms of content. There’s some great stuff to watch on some of the best streaming services, but beyond that, there’s even something you may want to watch on one of the least talked about streaming platforms around.

As per usual what’s coming soon on Netflix and what’s upcoming on Disney+ tend to dominate the conversation, but if you’re interested in watching Super Bowl LIX, get ready, because the game won’t be on either of them (or most other major streaming platforms).

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kinda Pregnant - February 5 (Netflix)

Has it been a while since we’ve heard from Amy Schumer? It feels like it’s been a while since we’ve heard from Amy Schumer. If you’re a fan who’s been looking forward to her next project, and you have a Netflix subscription, wait no longer. Schumer stars in Kinda Pregnant, a single woman who pretends to be pregant in order to get the same attention as her pregnant friend, only to then meet the man of her dreams.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Invincible, Season 3 - February 6 (Prime Video)

Superhero media is still the king of all content, but not all of it is fun for the whole family. A Prime Video subscription gives you the home of subversive superheroes thanks to the success of both The Boys in live-action and Robert Kirkman’s animated Invincible. The latter show launches its third season this week.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The Kardashians, Season 6 - February 6 (Hulu)

For years millions of people have continued to try to keep up with the Kardashians. The new version of the reality show may only be in Season 6, but the reality show franchise has run for more than 25. If this is something you’re waiting for I don’t need to sell you on it, and if it isn’t nothing I can say matters anyway.

(Image credit: Disney+)

The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl - February 7 (Disney+)

If the box office for Mufasa: The Lion King tells us anything, it’s that people all over the world still really love The Lion King. If what you really love is the music, then you’ll likely love The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl. This recorded performance of a live event brings together numerous talents, from both the animated and “live-action” versions of the story to perform music from the films and the popular Broadway show.

(Image credit: NFL Films)

Super Bowl LIX - February 9 (Tubi)

The biggest television evet of most years arrives this week, and just as so many other traditionally live television broadcasts are available streaming now, the Super Bowl will be no different. The game will be broadcast on Fox, which means that, in a somewhat odd move, the game will air on Fox’s little promoted free streaming service, Tubi. The good news is that this means it won’t cost you anything, though you will need to open a free account to watch the game.

It’s a solid week of streaming. There’s even more fun to come this month, so stay tuned and we’ll help you navigate all the massive libraries of content to find what’s worth watching.