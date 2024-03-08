Critics Have Seen Damsel, And They Have Mixed Opinions About Millie Bobby Brown’s Netflix Fantasy Film
Is this worth the watch?
Millie Bobby Brown has had quite a bit of success on Netflix, and not just with Stranger Things. The actress charmed audiences as the titular character in two Enola Holmes mysteries, and up next she’s starring in the epic survival fantasy Damsel alongside actors like Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, and Shohreh Aghdashloo as the voice of the dragon. Critics have seen the film before it becomes available to those with a Netflix subscription, and they are not in agreement on whether we should add this one to our watch lists.
Damsel sees Elodie (Millie Bobby Brown) agree to marry a handsome prince, only to learn that his family intends to kill her in a ritual sacrifice. She doesn’t die and chooses to fight back, using her wits and survival instinct to escape the fearsome dragon and those who wish her dead. ScreenRant’s Alex Harrison says the weak script strands the actors and robs the movie of its potential. The critic rates the movie just 1.5 stars out of 5, writing:
Nick Schager of The Daily Beast says “Skip This,” because although Millie Bobby Brown is formidable as the “scrappy” princess, the rest of the project is a paint-by-numbers, predictable fairy tale adventure. Schager continues:
Other critics recognize the film’s faults but feel the lead actress and the message push it into passable territory. Mireia Mullor of Digital Spy rates it 3 out of 5 stars, admitting the script could have been stronger but complimenting its entertaining adventure and twist on traditional fairy tales. Damsel is a celebration of female empowerment, and even when painted with a broad brush like in this movie, that’s worth a weekend watch, Mullor says, continuing:
Peter Debruge of Variety says the choice to eliminate “in Distress” from the film’s title is an important one, and a message that’s embodied throughout the “pleasantly disruptive” fantasy flick. Millie Bobby Brown has no trouble falling into this role, Debruge says, writing:
Nell Minow of RogerEbert.com rates Damsel 3 out of 4 stars, saying that some sections of the movie play out like a video game, with some scary surprises and a twist at the end that makes this worthy of a movie night at home. Minnow writes:
It sounds like some critics think the twist on the classic fairy tale and the message of the damsel not needing a prince to save her from distress make this a worthy enough endeavor. Others, however, see too many faults adding up to be able to recommend the upcoming Netflix movie.
If you’d like to check this movie out, you can do so starting Friday, March 8, on Netflix, and be sure to check out our 2024 movie schedule to see what other films are headed our way soon.
