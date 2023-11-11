Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel Trailer Teases An Epic Story Of Survival, Complete With A Massive Dragon

Instead of playing the telepathic Eleven or the crime-solving Enola Holmes, the next time we see Millie Bobby Brown on Netflix, she will be portraying a captured princess in the streamer’s film Damsel . However, let it be known, that while she’s in distress, she’s more than capable of saving herself by the looks of this new trialer for the flick on the 2024 movie schedule .

In the film, Millie Bobby Brown’s damsel Elodie agrees to marry a prince. However, the catch is, it’s a trap, per Tudum . She’s been brought in by the royal family “as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt.” So, when she finds herself in a cave with a dragon, she has to rely “solely on her wits and will to survive.”

Based on the trailer, it appears that Millie Bobby Brown’s Elodie has found herself in quite the conundrum as she “runs for her life” from a giant dragon. However, the voiceover in the video also implies that the actress’s princess is being tested. Overall, it looks like a film full of action, especially from the Stranger Things star as she works to get out of this cave and away from a giant dragon in an epic tale of survival.

The film takes place in a gorgeous kingdom, and I was in awe over how colorful and opulent the castle Robin Wright’s character lives in. That is then expertly juxtaposed with the cave Brown has found herself in and the absolutely monstrous dragon shadow that is shown for a brief moment. It really seems like this is a well-developed world of fantasy, and I can’t wait to see the story that plays out in it.

Honestly, this feels like the perfect project for Brown and Netflix, considering their track record of working on action-packed projects together. Following Enola Holmes' success in 2020, the actress landed the lead in Damsel , and she was also announced as an executive producer. So not only is she the star, she played a big role behind the scenes too.

Along with Millie Bobby Brown, the Damsel cast is stacked, as it features Angela Bassett, Robin Wright, Nick Robinson, Ray Winstone, Brooke Carter and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

The film was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, who helmed 28 Weeks Later, Intruders and Intacto. Dan Mazeau penned the film, and he’s known for writing Wrath of the Titans and Fast X. Between these two, and considering Millie Bobby Brown’s filmography, it sounds like we’re in for a thrilling adventure.

While Season 5 of Stranger Things is in the works and Enola Holmes 3 is in development , this action-packed fantasy flick will be the next Netflix project we see Millie Bobby Brown in. And it looks like it’s going to be a wild ride!