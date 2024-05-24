Critics Have Seen Netflix’s Atlas, And They’re All Saying The Same Thing About JLo’s Sci-Fi Action Movie
The A.I. thriller can be streamed on Netflix now.
Jennifer Lopez has been all over streaming over the past couple of years, starring in both Marry Me and The Mother in 2023, before her musical This Is Me... Now: A Love Story that accompanied the February release of her ninth studio album. Now she’s headed back to Netflix for the sci-fi action thriller Atlas. The newest flick, in which she must trust artificial intelligence in order to save the world from a rogue A.I. terrorist, is available to stream now with a Netflix subscription. Critics were able to get a look before its release, and they all seem to agree the new movie lacks depth.
Starring alongside JLo is Simu Liu — who absolutely shut down a journalist who tried to ask the Hustlers actress a question about the state of her marriage to Ben Affleck during press for the movie — with the Marvel hero switching over to the villainous side. So let’s see what the critics are saying about Atlas, starting with GamesRadar. Matt Looker gives the film just 2 stars out of 5, saying that similar to other movies dealing with the dangers of A.I., it isn’t all that clever beneath the surface. The critic writes:
Brian Truitt of USA TODAY seems to like the movie a bit more, rating it 2.5 out of 4 stars and calling Jennifer Lopez’s effort “scrappy.” Like the previous review, Truitt credits Lopez for what she adds to the role, especially when she’s paired up with the A.I. Smith (voiced by Gregory James Cohan). Atlas is definitely more interesting that a lot of JLo’s rom-coms, the critic says, writing:
Having a big star yell expletives at evil robots does sound somewhat entertaining; IndieWire’s Kate Erbland, however, muses that’s not enough to base a whole movie around. The closer you look at the weak narrative and cheap aesthetics of Atlas, the critic says, the more the flaws become too much to overcome. Erbland grades the movie a D+, saying:
Andrew Webster of The Verge agrees not even JLo can save this one, though the cranky and sarcastic barbs traded by the actress and Smith the A.I. almost make the movie worth the watch. What dooms it, according to the critic, is how seriously it takes itself. Webster writes:.
Angie Han of THR writes that Atlas joins the Netflix actions that came before as a movie best half-watched on a plane or while doing laundry. While the banter between Atlas and Smith elevates the movie a little, there’s a notable lack of exploration when it comes to the very topic of the movie. In Han’s words:
While there seems to be some redeeming value in the relationship between Jennifer Lopez’s Atlas and Smith, the voice in her A.I. suit, the critics all seem to think Atlas is middling at best. Still, if you like JLo, Simu Liu or artificial intelligence-related action, always feel free to check out the movie for yourself and draw your own conclusions! Atlas is available to stream now, and be sure to check out what else is new and coming soon to Netflix.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.