See A Reporter Ask Jennifer Lopez If She’s Leaving Ben Affleck, And Her Netflix Co-Star Simu Liu Shuts It Down

Being a celebrity is a tricky thing. While it's a dream that can offer exciting opportunities, it can also make one's private life into a very public matter. Few know this as well as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who have made countless headlines during both of their attempts at a romantic relationship. There are currently rumors that Bennifer is living separately, and the pair is seemingly having a hard time avoiding them. Case in point: see a reporter ask Jennifer Lopez if she’s leaving Ben Affleck, and her Netflix co-star Simu Liu shut it down.

The trailer for Atlas shows Liu and JLo coming to blows, but in real life their relationship feels much more friendly. Those with a Netflix subscription will be able to see the upcoming sci-fi movie this weekend, but in the meantime we can watch Simu Liu defend his co-star when asked about the Ben Affleck break-up rumors. Check out the clip via Twitter below:

#JenniferLopez es cuestionada por su divorico en su visita a México para el estreno de #Atlas y #SimuLiu la defiende con una gran respuesta. 👏#JLo #AtlasEnMX pic.twitter.com/r2VX3XsXwiMay 23, 2024

What a gentleman. Ultimately Jennifer Lopez was at this press conference to speak about Atlas, rather than what may or may not be happening in her personal life. As such, Simu Liu intervened when a journalist asked if she was leaving Ben Affleck. With JLo both a producer and the movie's star, clearly the Shang-Chi actor wants folks to put some respect on the "Let's Get Loud" singer's name.

A press conference for Atlas wasn't the time and place for Lopez to be asked about her personal life, although she's no doubt quite used to the constant discourse about who she is dating or married to. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's interactions were dissected the first time they dated, and the same is true now once they reunited and got married in Vegas.

The rumors about JLo and Affleck have been circulating for a few weeks now, seemingly inspired by the pair not wearing their wedding rings in public. But the pair of A-listers haven't actually commented on the matter, leading to even more discourse. We'll just have to see whether or not they actually split up.

There has been non-stop chatter about Lopez and Affleck since they got back together, and later got married in Vegas. For instance, Affleck went viral for looking miserable at the Grammys. What's more, lip readers have even been used to figure out what the two are talking about when appearing in public. As such, they might be pretty used to all of the speculation.

Jennifer Lopez has been promoting Atlas on red carpets without Ben Affleck, which definitely gave fans reason to pause. We'll just have to see if any official statements come from the pair after that movie is released.

Atlas hits Netflix on May 24th. In the meantime, check the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.