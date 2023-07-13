Daniel Radcliffe Explains Why He’s ‘Excited’ For The Harry Potter Show On Max

Harry Potter has been entertaining audiences for decades, starting with the novels and extending to theme parks, stage plays, video games like Hogwarts Legacy , and (of course) the beloved movie franchise. Potterheads will once again be able to dive deep into the Wizarding World with the Harry Potter TV series that’s currently in development. And The Boy Who Lived himself Daniel Radcliffe recently explained why he’s “excited” for the upcoming show on Max.

The Harry Potter show is going to have some big shoes to fill, considering just how beloved the eight-film movie franchise continues to be among the fandom. But giving each of Harry’s seven years in Hogwarts their own season will seemingly allow for a much more accurate adaptation of the novels . Radcliffe recently spoke to Variety about this concept, revealing that he hopes fans are happy considering how much of the books had to be cut down in order to make each film. In his words:

I’m excited for it as a viewer. I’ll be able to enjoy it with everyone else possibly, with a slightly different perspective. It’s a nice thing that a whole new generation is going to get introduced to the stories in a new way. They’ll see it as a TV series, so they’ll probably have time to go into all the things. So for the people that were angry about things that were cut from the film, hopefully, they will finally be able to see the full version they wanted.

Honestly, I’m sold. While the Harry Potter movies are often re-watched annually by the hardcore fandom, quite a bit of the novels’ contents were scrapped in order for each movie not to run too long. And as such, Radcliffe is excited to see this new take on the story, including all the plot points that his franchise failed to include. Although some fans are hoping to see Daniel Radcliffe play a role in the upcoming show.

Daniel Radcliffe’s comments about the upcoming Potter show comes as he’s celebrating his recent Emmy nomination for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Eventually the interview turned to the Wizarding World, which is no doubt an experience that he’s used to at this point in his career. It’s unclear which young actor will be taking on the mantle (and wand) as Harry, but Radliffe’s excitement for the series might help to calm naysayers out there.

I personally was a superfan of the Harry Potter books, even attending midnight release parties as new installments were given to the public. And as the movies hit theaters, there were definitely aspects of the books that I missed. One prime example is Dobby’s role . He appears in most of the books, but was noticeably absent from the movies that were released after Chamber of Secrets until his quick but devastating role/death in Deathly Hallows: Part 1.